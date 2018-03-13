Carleton Names Kelsey Deshler Chief Investment Officer

NORTHFIELD, Minn., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Carleton College is pleased to name Kelsey Deshler as its new chief investment officer (CIO).

Deshler was most recently global head of manager research at BlackRock in New York City. She will relocate to Minnesota and join Carleton in late March. She replaces Jason Matz, who left Carleton after 12 years to become CIO of the GHR Foundation.

"We are delighted to have Kelsey join Carleton as our new CIO, bringing her vast skill set and experience to lead and build Carleton's investment office," said Justin Wender, Board of Trustee member and chair of the college's investment committee.

At BlackRock, Deshler managed a global team of investment researchers across asset classes, including traditional and alternative strategies. Prior to BlackRock, she worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management as a portfolio manager and research head, overseeing equity long/short, event driven and distressed credit strategies globally. She joined Credit Suisse from General Motors Asset Management where she was an investment analyst. Deshler started her career in finance as a hedge fund research analyst at CTC Consulting.

"Kelsey's broad experience, sophisticated investment knowledge, and her desire to put that knowledge to work for the benefit of Carleton's students and faculty, make her a superb choice," Carleton President Steven Poskanzer said.

"It is an honor to join Carleton and help support the college's important mission," said Deshler. "I am thrilled to take on this new role and look forward to working with Steven, Justin, the investment committee, and the Carleton community at large."

A native Minnesotan, Deshler graduated from the University of Minnesota, with a B.S. degree in management and French. She holds an M.S. degree from the New York University Stern School of Business, with a concentration in finance.

At Carleton, Deshler will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the college's endowment portfolio and the Minneapolis-based investment office. Carleton's investment committee, a sub-committee of the Board of Trustees, helps develop the overall investment strategy for the endowment and monitors its performance.

Carleton's endowment is a pool of investments that provides a permanent source of income for the college. Each year, money from endowment earnings supports Carleton's annual operating budget and impacts financial aid available to students, the quality of academic programs, facilities, and faculty and staff salaries.

Ranked among the nation's top liberal arts institutions, Carleton is a private, co-educational college of 2,000 students located 40 miles south of Minneapolis and St. Paul. High academic standards, the number-one ranked faculty for commitment to undergraduate teaching, and a diverse student body contribute to Carleton's outstanding reputation.

