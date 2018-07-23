Carol Shea Porter : Shea-Porter and Kuster Announce $40,000 Federal Grant for New Hampshire Health and Human Services to Maintain Lead Certification Program for Building Contractors

WASHINGTON, DC- Congresswomen Carol Shea-Porter (NH-01) and Annie Kuster (NH-02) today announced that the EPA has awarded the New Hampshire Health and Human Services Department a $40,000 grant to maintain a certification program for individuals and contractors, to audit state-certified lead training providers, and to increase lead-based pain education awareness. Many old homes that have lead paint are being renovated in New Hampshire.

'Lead paint poses significant health risks and must be dealt with carefully and by certified contractors who know what they're doing,' said Shea-Porter. 'This grant will help our state maintain a certification program for contractors who deal with lead paint, help increase awareness of lead-based paint, and help our state audit its training providers to ensure that contractors have the information and education that they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.'

'We know that lead paint represents a serious health risk to people in the Granite State, particularly young children,' said Kuster. 'With a housing stock that spans decades and in many cases centuries, it's critical that programs exist to raise awareness and ensure best practices are used when renovating properties with lead paint. This grant will support important efforts underway in New Hampshire to promote public health and safety.'