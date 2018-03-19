Caron Treatment Centers : Launches Blog to Help Change the Conversation about the Disease of Addiction

The Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery blog will feature Caron experts and other voices, acting as a forum for all those touched by the disease of addiction and those seeking to learn more

Caron Treatment Centers, a leading not-for-profit provider of addiction and behavioral healthcare with 60 years in the field, today announced the launch of its new blog, The Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery. The blog will incorporate posts that educate, share information, introduce new ideas, or provide expert commentary on policy and issues of importance. It will feature Caron experts and other compelling voices who want to change the national conversation about addiction and recovery.

One in three households in the U.S. are touched by addiction, known clinically as substance use disorder (SUD). Yet, fewer than 11 percent of the nearly 22 million Americans who meet the criteria for SUD receive the quality and specialized treatment needed to achieve long-term recovery. In large part, this is because addiction is misunderstood, misdiagnosed and mistreated.

“Addiction is a treatable, chronic disease -- similar to diabetes or heart disease,” said Douglas Tieman, president and CEO of Caron Treatment Centers. “But a cancer patient would not be judged for needing chemotherapy, nor a diabetic for insulin, while individuals with SUD are often judged harshly – which prevents many from seeking treatment. This blog is our effort to change people’s perception of addiction, to end the stigma, to champion use of evidence-based treatment programs, to advance research and to empower and provide hope to those in need.”

The Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery blog will cover topics such as:

The Disease of Addiction -- This section covers addiction as a chronic disease. Understand what drives addictive behavior and how addiction affects the body. Learn the impact it has on families, employers, the economy and society.

-- This section covers addiction as a chronic disease. Understand what drives addictive behavior and how addiction affects the body. Learn the impact it has on families, employers, the economy and society. Treatment -- Here we will explore best practices in addiction treatment, driving the whole sector to adopt outcomes and evidence-based standards and practices that improve outcomes. We will also educate patients and their loved ones on picking the best treatment, what to expect, and how to recognize they need help.

-- Here we will explore best practices in addiction treatment, driving the whole sector to adopt outcomes and evidence-based standards and practices that improve outcomes. We will also educate patients and their loved ones on picking the best treatment, what to expect, and how to recognize they need help. Recovery -- Recovery is a lifelong commitment to managing the illness of addiction. This section embodies the transformative power of recovery with inspiring stories, encouragement, and tips.

-- Recovery is a lifelong commitment to managing the illness of addiction. This section embodies the transformative power of recovery with inspiring stories, encouragement, and tips. Prevention -- The nation is in an addiction crisis. This section explores what can be done, proactively, to stem the tide of alcohol, opioid and other substance use addictions – including improving funding for accessing care.

-- The nation is in an addiction crisis. This section explores what can be done, proactively, to stem the tide of alcohol, opioid and other substance use addictions – including improving funding for accessing care. News & Views -- Changes in policy, medicine, science and society all affect our daily lives. This section will keep on top of news and trends, as we share our views on issues that matter.

Contributors to Caron Treatment Center's Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery blog encompass the entire community of people dedicated to helping those suffering from the disease of addiction, including seasoned business leaders, physicians, researchers, therapists, policymakers and former patients and their families. In addition to Tieman, the blog’s initial authors include:

Dr. Joseph Garbely, Vice President of Medical Services and Medical Director at Caron

Dr. Dean Drosnes, Associate Medical Director at Caron

Dr. Michele Pole, Director of Psychology at Caron

Link Christin, Executive Director of the Legal Professionals Program at Caron

Tammy Granger, Vice President of Education at Caron

