Caron Treatment Centers : Launches Blog to Help Change the Conversation about the Disease of Addiction

Caron
Treatment Centers, a leading not-for-profit provider of addiction
and behavioral healthcare with 60 years in the field, today announced
the launch of its new blog, The
Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery. The blog
will incorporate posts that educate, share information, introduce new
ideas, or provide expert commentary on policy and issues of importance.
It will feature Caron experts and other compelling voices who want to
change the national conversation about addiction and recovery.
One in three households in the U.S. are touched by addiction, known
clinically as substance use disorder (SUD). Yet, fewer than 11 percent
of the nearly 22 million Americans who meet the criteria for SUD receive
the quality and specialized treatment needed to achieve long-term
recovery. In large part, this is because addiction is misunderstood,
misdiagnosed and mistreated.
“Addiction is a treatable, chronic disease -- similar to diabetes or
heart disease,” said Douglas Tieman, president and CEO of Caron
Treatment Centers. “But a cancer patient would not be judged for needing
chemotherapy, nor a diabetic for insulin, while individuals with SUD are
often judged harshly – which prevents many from seeking treatment. This
blog is our effort to change people’s perception of addiction, to end
the stigma, to champion use of evidence-based treatment programs, to
advance research and to empower and provide hope to those in need.”
The Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery blog
will cover topics such as:
-
The Disease of Addiction -- This section covers addiction as a
chronic disease. Understand what drives addictive behavior and how
addiction affects the body. Learn the impact it has on families,
employers, the economy and society.
-
Treatment -- Here we will explore best practices in addiction
treatment, driving the whole sector to adopt outcomes and
evidence-based standards and practices that improve outcomes. We will
also educate patients and their loved ones on picking the best
treatment, what to expect, and how to recognize they need help.
-
Recovery -- Recovery is a lifelong commitment to managing the
illness of addiction. This section embodies the transformative power
of recovery with inspiring stories, encouragement, and tips.
-
Prevention -- The nation is in an addiction crisis. This
section explores what can be done, proactively, to stem the tide of
alcohol, opioid and other substance use addictions – including
improving funding for accessing care.
-
News & Views -- Changes in policy, medicine, science and
society all affect our daily lives. This section will keep on top of
news and trends, as we share our views on issues that matter.
Contributors to Caron Treatment Center's Medicine, Science & Art
Behind Addiction Recovery blog encompass the entire community of
people dedicated to helping those suffering from the disease of
addiction, including seasoned business leaders, physicians, researchers,
therapists, policymakers and former patients and their families. In
addition to Tieman, the blog’s initial authors include:
-
Dr. Joseph Garbely, Vice President of Medical Services and Medical
Director at Caron
-
Dr. Dean Drosnes, Associate Medical Director at Caron
-
Dr. Michele Pole, Director of Psychology at Caron
-
Link Christin, Executive Director of the Legal Professionals Program
at Caron
-
Tammy Granger, Vice President of Education at Caron
The Medicine, Science & Art Behind Addiction Recovery blog
can be found at https://www.caron.org/blog
About Caron Treatment Centers
With 60 years in the field, Caron Treatment Centers operates lifesaving
addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment. Caron is headquartered in
Wernersville, Pennsylvania, with Ocean Drive and Caron Renaissance
located in Palm Beach County, Florida. Caron has Recovery Centers in New
England, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., which offer community and
recovery support. Caron’s Recovery Centers in Atlanta and New York City
also offer pre- and post-treatment services. Caron has the most
extensive continuum of care including teens, young adults, mid-life
adults, older adults, chronic pain, executives, healthcare and legal
professionals and families. Caron’s treatment is customized to meet the
needs of individuals and families – with highly trained teams prepared
to address co-occurring disorders. Caron offers an innovative approach
to ongoing recovery care support for its patients and their families
with online peer groups and other resources during the first year of
transition following discharge. For more information on Caron, please
visit Caron at www.caron.org
or follow us on Twitter @CaronTreatment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005675/en/