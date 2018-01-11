Carrefour : Announces a Strategic Partnership with Showroomprive and Acquires a C.17% Stake in the Company

Regulatory News:
Carrefour (Paris:CA), one of the global leaders in food retail, and
Showroomprivé, Europe's second-largest online private sales player,
announced today the signing of a strategic agreement. In order to seal
this partnership, Carrefour will acquire c. 17% of the share capital of
Showroomprivé from Conforama, a subsidiary of the Steinhoff group.
This partnership is part of the two groups’ strategy of developing a
leading omni-channel offering, and will notably cover such aspects as
commercial, marketing, logistics and data.
Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, declared: "This partnership is a
new step in the acceleration of our digital strategy, in an omni-channel
approach. It also allows Carrefour to enter the online private sales
market and strengthen its offering. I am convinced of the quality of
Showroomprivé's management and the strong potential resulting from the
operational cooperation between our two groups.”
Thierry Petit and David Dayan, Co-Founders of Showroomprivé, added: "We
are pleased with this partnership with Carrefour. It allows us to enter
a new stage after the agreement with Conforama, in partnership with one
of the world's leading retailers. It allows us to continue building our
omni-channel offering and opens up unprecedented opportunities."
Carrefour's equity investment in Showroomprivé will take the form of an
off-market acquisition of the block of shares owned by Conforama at
price of 13.5 euros per share, for a total amount of c. 79 million euros.
An additional payment will be made by Carrefour to Conforama should
Carrefour launch a takeover bid for Showroomprivé within eighteen months
of the completion of the transaction. This additional payment will be
equal to the difference between the offer price per share made by
Carrefour and the acquisition price (13.5 euros), multiplied by the
number of shares sold by Conforama.
Upon completion of the transaction, Carrefour will replace Conforama in
the current shareholders’ agreement between the founders of
Showroomprivé and Conforama, under an agreement whose main terms1
are identical to the existing pact between the founders and Conforama /
Steinhoff. The founders will retain 27.17% of the capital and 40.42% of
the voting rights. Carrefour will hold 16.86% of the capital and 13.67%
of the voting rights.
This transaction is subject to the obtaining of a waiver by the Autorité
des Marchés Financiers exempting Carrefour from the obligation of
launching a public offer.
About Carrefour
A global leader and the reference
in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and
e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local,
multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than
384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion
euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13
million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality
and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social
Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting
against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working
alongside the company's partners.
For more information: www.carrefour.com,
@CarrefourGroup on Twitter
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM
Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online
private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a
daily selection of close to 2,000 brand partners on its mobile app or
online. It has over 28 million members in France and in eight of its
European country markets. Since its launch in 2006, the company has
enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext
Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 750 million euros
in 2016, corresponding to net sales of 540 million euros, up 22% versus
the previous year. The company employs close to 1,000 people. For more
information: www.showroomprivegroup.com
1 The shareholders' agreement contains provisions relating to
(i) the composition of the board of directors (11 directors and one
non-voting director, including five appointed by the founders among whom
the chairman having a casting vote and one director and one non-voting
director appointed by Carrefour, and 5 independent directors); (ii) an
undertaking of the parties to maintain the current CEO and Co-CEO
leadership; (iii) possible termination of the concert agreement in case
of persistent disagreement on major strategic decisions, which could
lead to the unwinding of the Carrefour investment or a tender offer;
(iv) reciprocal standstill and lock-up undertakings subject to
exceptions, and (v) share transfer provisions such as reciprocal right
of first offer, reciprocal call options and undertaking to tender in
case of public offer under certain price conditions.
