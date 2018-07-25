Carrier : Transicold’s Next Generation Trailer Unit to Bring Efficiency and Sustainability to the Fore at IAA Commercial Vehicles Fair 2018

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France - Jul. 25, 2018

Stand E15, Hall 27: September 20-27

Carrier Transicold will launch its next generation temperature-controlled trailer refrigeration system - an exciting progression that will showcase the company's continued commitment to efficient and sustainable refrigerated transport solutions - at the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles trade fair in Hanover, Germany. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The new flagship trailer system, which will sit at the heart of Carrier Transicold's 300-square-meter stand at IAA, has been re-designed to deliver new levels of efficiency for road transport operators. Key to its performance is significantly improved fuel consumption versus its predecessor as this reduces fleet running costs and its environmental impact.

'IAA is the biggest event of its kind in the European road transport industry and the perfect occasion to showcase our new trailer refrigeration technology in front of tens of thousands of visitors,' said Bertrand Gueguen, president, International Truck Trailer, Carrier Transicold. 'The launch signifies our commitment to making our refrigerated transport solutions even more efficient and environmentally sustainable.'

As with the current generation of Carrier Transicold trailer systems, the new unit will be built around Carrier's E-DriveTM all-electric technology, which was first developed 20 years ago and has continued to evolve within Carrier Transicold's product range. The forward-thinking E-Drive technology works by removing the mechanical transmissions found in conventional belt-driven equipment and converting the unit's diesel engine power into electricity through a generator in order to drive the refrigeration system - a patented innovation that has brought the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and performance to the transport refrigeration sector.

For more information on Carrier Transicold and its products and services, visit www.carriertransicold.eu.

