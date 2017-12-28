Log in
Carter Validus Leaves its Mark on Charitable Organizations in 2017

12/28/2017 | 04:34pm CET

Carter Validus Advisors II, LLC (“Carter Validus”), a real estate investment company and the external advisor to Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc., rounds out the year having raised a total of $64,592.10 for charitable organizations in the community. Employees and the company participated in, or hosted, several fundraisers throughout 2017 benefiting non-profit organizations that support causes important to the company’s employees and their families, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Joshua House Foundation, Inc., Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County Florida Inc., Big Cat Rescue, Children’s Home Society of Florida, and Metropolitan Ministries, to name a few. In addition, employees completed over 200 hours of personal volunteer time by participating in 22 events throughout the year.

Carter Validus has been recognized for its philanthropic work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as a 2017 Top 5 Finalist for the “Big Category” in the publication’s annual Corporate Philanthropy Award program. The program is designed to spotlight corporate-sanctioned giving and volunteer programs that stand out in the local business community.

Carter Validus encourages employees to get involved with organizations and causes important to them personally and will continue in 2018, allocating 24 hours of sponsored volunteer time to each full-time employee annually.

“It has been great to see our employees come together on so many events to contribute to nonprofit organizations in need throughout the year. From hosting silent auctions benefiting different local nonprofits, to employees receiving paid time off to volunteer, philanthropic giving has always been an important part of our company culture,” said John E. Carter, Co-Chief Executive of Validus.

“The amount our team has raised this year and our recognition as a company that supports Corporate Philanthropy shows how much our employees care about making a difference in the community and that is something I could not be more pleased to support and be a part of. We look forward to what we will accomplish and contribute to the community in 2018,” said Michael A. Seton, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Carter Validus

About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc.:

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. is a public, non-traded company headquartered in Tampa, Florida that has elected to be taxed, and believes it qualifies, as a real estate investment trust. Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. intends to acquire mission critical real estate assets located throughout the United States and abroad. Mission critical real estate assets are purpose-built facilities designed to support the most essential operations of tenants.


