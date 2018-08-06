Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2018 7:32

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG180806DVCARVOK

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 4

Financial Year End 31/12/2018

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) USD 0.0125

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2018 TO 30/06/2018

Number of Days 181

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Manulife US REIT has announced the distribution of 2.53 cents (USD) per unit for the period from 01 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 which comprises two components: (a) distribution out of tax-exempt income of 1.25 cents (USD); and (b) distribution out of capital of 1.28 cents (USD). Please refer to the attached.

Taxation Conditions The tax-exempt income component is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.

Taxation Conditions Unitholders who do not submit required U.S. tax forms completely and accurately will be subject to 30% withholding taxes on the Distribution. The U.S. tax forms are required to be reviewed and validated by the appointed processing agent by Friday, 7 September 2018 date.

Taxation Conditions To ensure the forms can be validated by 7 September 2018, Unitholders are reminded to submit the completed tax forms to Manulife US REIT Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, no less than seven (7) calendar days before the validation deadline of 7 September 2018.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 15/08/2018 17:00:00

Ex Date 13/08/2018

Dividend Details

Payment Type Tax Exempted

Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.0125

Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.0125

Pay Date 27/09/2018

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate