Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 06:23pm CET
A vendor gets a five Euro bank note from a customer at the central market in Athens

LONDON (Reuters) - Even though more people now use cards, mobile phones or even facial recognition technology to pay street performers, buy pizza or donate to church on Sundays, hard cash is showing no signs of dying out, central bankers said.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said cryptocurrencies and the debate around them - such as whether cash will be replaced by virtual substitutes - are part of a broader debate about the nature of money.

The payments sector has argued that the use of cash is falling and therefore they don't need to provide as many ATM machines or bank branches.

But in the BIS' latest quarterly review, researchers took a closer look at whether cash is becoming a relic of the past as some claim.

"Some of the breathless commentary gives the impression that cash in the form of traditional notes and coins is going out of fashion fast," said Hyun Song Shin, BIS economic adviser and head of research said.

"Despite all the technological improvements in payments in recent years, the use of good old-fashioned cash is still rising in most, though not all, advanced and emerging market economies."

Cash in circulation has actually risen in recent years, from 7 percent of GDP in 2000 to 9 percent in 2016, although it has fallen in Sweden and a few other places.

"The resilience of cash as a social institution reminds us of the importance of understanding the economic functions of money, beyond just the innovations in technology," Shin said.

Still, debit and credit card payments are rising as well, from 13 percent of GDP in 2000 to 25 percent in 2016. People hold more cards and are using them for more and smaller transactions, Shin said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:30pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts
DJ
09:06pItalian Election Dims Hopes of Eurozone Reform
DJ
09:02pCanada's steel town still nervous despite tariff reprieve
RE
08:05pTrump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2-
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal Bonus Payments
DJ
06:23pCash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS
RE
06:19pKeep calm and carry on with policy normalisation, BIS tells central banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : France to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance
2INNOGY SE : RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Councilman proposes changes to garbage services
4AIR LIQUIDE : France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defense, security ties
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to pay staff 2 billion euros in bonuses for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.