Caspian : Delivers the World's First Full-Stack Crypto Asset Management Solution for Institutions

Tora & Kenetic Joint Venture Enables Institutional Investors to Easily Participate in Crypto-Trading

Tora, the world's leading supplier of asset management technology and Kenetic a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm have today announced the launch of Caspian, a joint venture providing institutional investors with a full-stack crypto trading and risk management platform. The crypto asset management solution provides sophisticated connectivity and interoperability across various cryptocurrency exchanges and is expected to drive exponential participation in crypto-trading by institutional investors.

As of February 2018, the average daily exchange-trading volume across all crypto assets was more than US$50 billion, and the total estimated market cap for blockchain instruments exceeded US$700 billion. Market analysts expect that number to rise to US$10 trillion in 15 years.

"To enable this multi-trillion dollar market to emerge, investors need to transition towards a decentralized trading model backed by an institutional-grade platform that easily facilitates large purchases of BTC and other cryptos with access to the familiar tools used in traditional markets," said Robert Dykes, CEO & Co-Founder of Caspian, and CEO of Tora.

Tora is a long-established, leading supplier of asset management technology including an Order and Execution Management system (OEMS) that averages monthly notional equity volume exceeding US$100 billion and is currently responsible for 17% of Japanese institutional equity trading volume. With connectivity to 150+ exchanges and clients in North America, Asia, Europe and Australia, the company is ideally positioned to launch Caspian, the first large-scale institutional infrastructure specifically aimed at traditional asset management firms, market makers, institutional speculators and anyone who holds a diversified portfolio.

"Crypto trading is still relatively young, and investors are unable to manage a diverse portfolio of crypto-assets on a single platform," Jehan Chu, Chief Strategy Officer of Caspian, and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kenetic said. "One of the biggest challenges for Institutional investors is the lack of tools to support this new age of crypto-trading."

"While other products in the market tend to only focus on order and execution management, Caspian offers a full suite of crypto asset management solutions. Caspian offers critical features, such as a compliance overlay, the ability to track real-time P&L and exposure, and reporting capabilities for stakeholders both internally and externally," Dykes added.

Caspian equips investors with a comprehensive OEMS, PMS and RMS, backed by 24/7 support. Caspian will offer the following services at launch:

Unified trading interface across exchanges

Customizable market data

Fast order execution and amending

Order shortcut management

Parent & child order slicing

Suite of sophisticated customisable trading algorithms

Pre-trade compliance

Full audit and reconciled book of records

Fully customizable with indicators and breakdowns

Real Time monitoring of positions across exchanges and wallets

Real-time and historical P&L, exposure and performance attribution

Ability for third-party developers to build on top of Caspian platform

Between Tora's leading OEMS global trading platform and Kenetic's industry-leading expertise in blockchain, the Caspian full-stack crypto asset management solution is available today and is backed by a full team to onboard major investment firms and traders.

For further information or to arrange a demonstration, please visit: https://caspian.tech

About Caspian

Caspian is an ecosystem providing connectivity and interoperability across disparate trading platforms for crypto investors through a single, user-friendly interface. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that bridges the gaps currently facing crypto traders. More information is available at: https://caspian.tech

About TORA

TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio, allocation, commission and risk management capabilities, TORA's products are utilized by hundreds of the industry's leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Jersey, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Cluj-Napoca. More information is available at http://www.tora.com.

About Kenetic

Kenetic is a blockchain firm committed to expanding the development and adoption of blockchain platforms through investments, advisory services, community and technology. We have a world-class team and network of partners and advisors across our platform of services. For more information, please visit http://www.kenetic.capital.

