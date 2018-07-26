Cassidy: President Trump’s European Union Trade Announcement a Good Sign for Louisiana Workers

07.25.18

WASHINGTON-U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, released the following statement regarding the announcement by President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that the U.S. and the EU will work toward eliminating tariffs and increasing European imports of American liquefied natural gas (LNG):

'We must ensure the United States is not being taken advantage of, and that our farmers and workers are treated fairly,' said Dr. Cassidy. 'I'm glad to see progress being made in trade negotiations with Europe. They've agreed to move toward buying more American natural gas, and that's a great sign for Louisiana workers.'

Cassidy has repeatedly pointed to evidence demonstrating that American natural gas production has led to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

In March, Cassidy joined a bipartisan group of senators in expressing opposition to the Nord Stream II pipeline that would carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, writing that 'For too long, European nations have been held hostage to Russian political pressure on a whole host of issues due to their dependence on Gazprom to deliver gas needed to keep their people warm throughout the winter. The best way to guarantee Europe's long term economic health and independence is to enable and support investment in a variety of energy sources, suppliers, and routes to meet Europe's needs[.]'

