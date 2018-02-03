SpendEdge,
a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the
release of their new ’category
management study on the retail sector’. A renowned multi-brand
retailer with an international presence was facing difficulties in
developing marketing tools to expand their business further. The client
wanted to identify the need to increase the contribution of procurement
delivered to the business. Additionally, the multi-brand retailer wanted
to gain insights into ways of making necessary changes while operating
in a fast-paced and highly competitive environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005050/en/
Category Management Solution Assists a Prominent Multi-Brand Retailer to Improve their Supplier Selection Decisions
According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge,
“The growing incidence of improved lifestyles around the world is
encouraging the growth of the retail industry amid fluctuating consumer
preferences and rising consumer spending habits.”
In the retail industry, leading multi-brand retailers are focusing on
leveraging the use of category management solutions to boost the overall
business performance. The category management solutions offered assisted
the client in maintaining operational delivery and steady supply.
Moreover, the client also benefited from the development of marketing
tools and a long-term category vision which helped them to expand their
business and increase savings.
Request
a free proposal to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions
can help you.
The category management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge
assisted the client in acknowledging the right strategies that could
address business requirements tied to the categories. Also, with the
recommended standardized processes and training to support the adoption
of new practices, the client was able to increase their capabilities and
measure the performance at functional, executive, and category levels.
The category management solutions offered
benefits that assisted the client to:
-
Reduce source-to-pay cycle times
-
Eliminate commercial risk and robustly manage the categories with
customers
To know more, read the complete category management case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/multi-brand-retail-industry-category-management
Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform
provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier
news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and
much more at the click of a button. Start
your 14-day trial now.
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005050/en/