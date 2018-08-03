Cathode Materials: Global Market Analysis by Battery Type, Application, Material Type and Geography - Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cathode Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cathode Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of batteries in energy storage devices and growing demand for consumer electronics.

Based on Battery Type, the market is segmented into Lead-Acid, Li-Ion and Other Battery Types.

Based on Application, the market is categorized into Automotive, Electronics, Power Tools and Energy Storage System.

Based on Material type, the market is divided into Lead-Acid Cathode Materials, Binders, Active Materials, Foils, Li-Ion Cathode Materials and Other Material Types.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Cathode Materials Market, By Battery Type

5 Cathode Materials Market, By Application

6 Cathode Materials Market, By Material type

7 Cathode Materials Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

DOW Chemical

3M

Showa Denko

Umicore

Kureha Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

BASF

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company

Sumitomo Corporation

Posco

Hitachi Chemical

Gravita India

Nichia Corporation

Nei Corporation

Pulead Technology Industry

L&F

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

