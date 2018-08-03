Cathode Materials: Global Market Analysis by Battery Type, Application, Material Type and Geography - Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cathode Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
The Global Cathode Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use
of batteries in energy storage devices and growing demand for consumer
electronics.
Based on Battery Type, the market is segmented into Lead-Acid, Li-Ion
and Other Battery Types.
Based on Application, the market is categorized into Automotive,
Electronics, Power Tools and Energy Storage System.
Based on Material type, the market is divided into Lead-Acid Cathode
Materials, Binders, Active Materials, Foils, Li-Ion Cathode Materials
and Other Material Types.
Report Highlights
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Cathode Materials Market, By Battery Type
5 Cathode Materials Market, By Application
6 Cathode Materials Market, By Material type
7 Cathode Materials Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
DOW Chemical
3M
Showa Denko
Umicore
Kureha Corporation
Johnson Matthey
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
BASF
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company
Sumitomo Corporation
Posco
Hitachi Chemical
Gravita India
Nichia Corporation
Nei Corporation
Pulead Technology Industry
L&F
Toda Kogyo Corp.
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
-
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
