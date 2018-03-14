Cattle Futures Rally on Higher Cash Trade

By Benjamin Parkin

Cattle futures rose Wednesday after prices in the underlying trade for physical cattle took a higher turn.

The week's cash trade for cattle to slaughter got started earlier than usual, with meat-packers on Tuesday mostly paying $126 and $127 per 100 pounds. Those prices were largely steady with last week, though prices of $128 per 100 pounds in Nebraska were higher.

Packers also bought the 113 cattle available at the online Fed Cattle Exchange auction on Wednesday morning, which can help set the week's price direction, for $127. Packers were offering as much as $207 per 100 pounds on a dressed basis, another way of pricing cattle, which would be several dollars higher than a week earlier.

That helped spark buying interest in cattle futures as traders bet that the market was undervalued relative to cash prices. Traders were largely expecting prices to show signs of stagnating, particularly given an anticipated uptick in available cattle supplies in April or even late March.

April-dated live cattle contracts rose 0.9% to $1.23 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, with contracts for feeder cattle--smaller animals that need to be fattened before slaughter--also rising.

The going rate for physical cattle "leaves April at too much of a discount," said Brian Hoops of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "That's why we're seeing a rally in that market."

Wholesale beef prices also rose, climbing to a new high after falling so far this week. Prices rose over a $1 to $224.86 per 100 pounds, the highest point since June 2017.

Traders have bet this week that beef prices are at or near a seasonal peak, anticipating a drop ahead of the springtime grilling boost. That will likely pressure the market when it comes, they say.

"We're on the verge of a major increase in production," said Dennis Smith, a commodities broker at Archer Financial Services. "Most likely beef prices are going to have to weaken rather substantially as production rises in an effort to compete with pork."

Hog futures were mixed, with the front-month April contract falling sharply.

Cash prices for hogs continue to trend lower, dropping almost a dollar to $59.58 per 100 pounds on Tuesday and on course to fall further on Wednesday. Lower prices for wholesale pork bellies, which are used to make bacon, added to pressure on futures.

CME April lean hog contracts fell 1.3% to 66.875 cents a pound, while contracts for later months were higher.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at [email protected]