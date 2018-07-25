Log in
Cattlemen: Reducing Trade Barriers, Regulatory Burdens Will Ease Tariff Pain

0
07/25/2018

Date: 7/24/2018

Title: Cattlemen: Reducing Trade Barriers, Regulatory Burdens Will Ease Tariff Pain

WASHINGTON (July 24, 2018) - Today Kent Bacus, Director of International Trade for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's announcement of trade aid for U.S. farmers and ranchers:

'NCBA looks forward to reviewing the details of the Trump Administration's trade retaliation relief package. Trade agreements and trade enforcement are the most effective long-term solutions to the challenges faced by U.S. beef producers. For many years, U.S. beef has been a target of high tariffs and restrictive trade policies from notorious actors like China and the European Union. We support a vigorous approach to tearing down trade barriers, including non-tariff barriers that are not based on science.

'Removing China's highly-restrictive barriers on U.S. beef exports could unlock the full potential of that market and result in $4 billion in annual sales. Here at home, beef producers need relief from onerous federal regulations that undermine their businesses. Let's start by fixing the restrictive hours-of-service rules for livestock haulers, modernizing the Endangered Species Act, and ending the 2015 Waters of the United States rule once-and-for-all.'

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:47:03 UTC
