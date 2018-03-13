Log in
Celebrate the Oscars with Technavio| Comprehensive Research Reports on the Media and Entertainment Industry

03/13/2018 | 10:13am CET

Market research firm Technavio has announced a discount of 20% on its entire media and entertainment services library during the month of March in deference to the 90th Academy Awards ceremony held on March 4th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005687/en/

Technavio has announced 20% discount on all their media and entertainment reports, covering segments ...

Technavio has announced 20% discount on all their media and entertainment reports, covering segments such as consumer electronics, gaming, Internet and e-commerce, and many more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio offers a plethora of reports covering different aspects of the media and entertainment industry. Technavio's media and entertainment library consists of a wide variety of reports covering various facets of the industry ranging from consumer electronics, to Internet and e-commerce, to gaming, to publishing and advertising. The research reports offered by Technavio provide actionable insights based on a thorough analysis of all the factors that are expected to influence the market. Some of the top trending topics in this sector include gaming headset, pro AV, event tickets, set-top-box, and digital video content, and lots more.

Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

Some of the key focus areas in a Technavio report are:

  • Market size and forecast
  • Market landscape
  • Market segmentation
  • Key trends
  • Drivers and challenges
  • Regional landscape
  • Vendor analysis
  • Top vendor offerings

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.