Celebrated Filmmaker Livi Zheng Was Head Juror and Key Speaker at SEA Prix Jeunesse

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Livi Zheng is known for her outstanding work in film in both the United States and internationally. However, not only is she sought-after around the globe for her filmmaking talents, but also her input as a celebrated professional in the industry. Just last month, she served as the head juror at the annual South East Asia Prix Jeunesse Festival.

From Nov. 27-29, 2017, the South East Asia Prix Jeunesse held its inaugural festival in Manila, Philippines with representation from all 10 ASEAN countries. Anak TV Inc. with its president Elvira Y. Go hosted the event in collaboration with the Prix Jeunesse Foundation. The Prix Jeunesse Foundation is known internationally for advocating excellence in children's television. Established in Germany in 1964, it has been promoting, celebrating and honoring the highest quality in youth and children's television. The festival was the first of its kind in the region and was a huge success.

In the film festival held last month, Zheng was not only the youngest juror but also the head juror, overseeing voting and awards for the "Professional Fiction 8-12" category. In addition, the esteemed filmmaker also led a workshop for young filmmakers entitled "Visual Storytelling for Children Using Ordinary Gadgets to Capture Images."

At only 28 years old, acclaimed for her five feature films and praised by the Los Angeles Times, Zheng is a force to be reckoned with. She is praised by audiences, critics, and colleagues alike, and has no plans on slowing down.

"Livi is an inspiring figure for the younger generation. She is an internationally recognized filmmaker and a motivational speaker who has spoken in more than 30 institutions both in the U.S. and abroad. Her audiences range from elementary and high school students right up to the university, and she has never failed to arouse their interest and motivation," said Jonathan S. Tlau, Member of Governing Board of the SEA Prix Jeunesse representing Indonesia.

Zheng also happened to be the youngest speaker and workshop leader at the SEA Prix Jeunesse with the other speakers coming from the U.S., Japan, Korea and the Philippines.

Zheng was also recently invited to speak at the World Bank & International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C. alongside Indonesia's top dignitaries – Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Managing Director of the World Bank Group (2010-2016), and currently Indonesia's Minister of Finance, Luhut B. Panjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister, and Agus Martowardojo, Governor of Bank Indonesia.

Such success does not faze Livi Zheng, however, as she is just happy to be encouraging the future generations of South East Asia to follow in her footsteps as a successful filmmaker.

