Celebrating Design At 2018 Malaysian International Furniture Fair Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young talent and innovative exhibitors basked in the limelight at the annual awards of Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) which has upped the design game to mark the opening of its largest show this year.

Three international juries vetted hundreds of entries vying for recognition of design excellence in the MIFF Furniture Design Competition (FDC) and exhibitor categories, the Best Presentation Award (BPA) and Furniture Excellence Award (FEA).

Over 20 winners and merit recipients were awarded at a ceremony held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the new co-venue of the trade show, on the eve of the closing of the four-day trade show. Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh, Deputy Secretary General representing Datuk K. Yogeesvaran, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Plantations Industries and Commodities, was the Guest-of-Honour.

Ms Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager said: "The enthusiastic response from exhibitors and aspiring designers resonates with the new MIFF theme 'Design Connects People'. This is the real success of the awards, to spur greater creativity and bring more excitement and value into the show halls of our trade show. The furniture industry is always in search of new design ideas. We see more and more innovative products making its way into MIFF. This is very exciting for buyers."

This year's FDC drew 304 entries, a 31% increase from 2017. Many of the 20 finalists presented ideas on space saving solutions and their designs are displayed at the new [email protected] (MAD) gallery in MITEC.

Young female designers made a clean sweep of the top three standings in this year's MIFF FDC. First City University College student Ong Sze Xian took the top prize which included a RM6,000 cheque for FLOAT, a free-standing shelf based on the concept of play. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia student Sharon Wong Sik Dang took second spot and RM3,000 cash with Lollipops World, a colourful set of a coat rack and two side tables. Young working mother Tan Sin Yin won the RM1,000 third prize for LIFE, a cabinet inspired by the Tetris tile matching puzzle.

Summing up the jury's choice, Philip Yap, MIFF FDC Chief Judge, said, "FLOAT is taking design a step ahead with aesthetics, functionality and modularity. This approach is complete with creative thinking as well as putting users' experience as priorities. LOLLIPOPS is an interpretation of a young, free and cheerful lifestyle; LIFE is an interesting approach to futuristic and contemporary furniture, luxurious yet fanciful, creative and functional."

The MAD showcase underlines MIFF's commitment to support young design talent. The gallery also features market ready products by past winners and finalists of FDC, Pattern Banyak, Tanggam Design Centre by Malaysian Timber Industry Board and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation.

The MIFF FDC judges comprised Philip Yap (PYD Associates China/Malaysia), Shinichi Mitsuki (MITSUI Designtec Co Ltd, Japan), Lu Ke Yan (Tian Di Ru Feng, China), László Szikszai (Sixay Furniture, Hungary), Dr Eric Leong (The One Academy, Malaysia), Walter Tan (Element Furniture, Hong Kong/ Malaysia) and Hamidah Abdullah, (Malaysian Timber Council, Malaysia).

Best Presentation Award

The BPA for best booth creativity and product display saw Unique Advance Sdn Bhd declared winner for the Shell Scheme Booth and SJY Furniture(M) Sdn Bhd won the Bare Space Booth top award. The Non-Furniture Booth honour went to Green Panel Products (M) Sdn Bhd.

BPA judges: Chief Judge Zeki Yucel (Turkey), Milena Kirilova (MK Consultancy Ltd, Bulgaria), Mazlan Tahir (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Malaysia), Ian Hughes (Home Goods Retailer, South Africa), Philippe Mechin (Mobilium News, France), Abu Zarim Abu Bakar (Az Rekatelier,Malaysia)

Furniture Excellence Award

In the Household Furniture category, Vistawood Industries Sdn Bhd captured the Platinum Award for its baby cot, Sunshine Cot. The Gold Award went to Turkey's children and teens furniture company, Cilek Mobilya A.S for its metal study desk and the Silver Award to Getha Bedding (M) Sdn Bhd for Dream Kingdom Mattress.

In the Office Furniture Award, Work Studio System (M) Sdn Bhd stamped their mark to wrest the Platinum Award with Retro System. The Gold Award was taken home by Euro Chairs Manufacturer (M) Sdn Bhd with Elements and the Silver Award was presented to Oasis Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd for Ramma.

Hardwood furniture manufacturer Acacia Home Furnishing Sdn Bhd received the Judges Commendation Award.

FEA judges: Chief Judge Zilahi Imre (Magmob, Romania), Tony Neilson (Neilson Promotions Pty Ltd, Australia), Artem V Vasiliev (Mebelny Biznes, Russia), Helmut Merkel (Mobelmarkt, Germany), Wang Zhou (Furniture & Interiors Design, China), Associate Professor Mohamad Omar Bidin (Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia), Iko In Kong Wah (In Publishers,Malaysia)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually from March 8-11, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry.

