Cellulose Gum Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Cellulose Gum Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cellulose gum and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The personal care segment is one of the major consumers of cellulose gum due to its use in a variety of applications such as toothpaste, shampoos, body lotions, face creams, conditioners, and gels,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “The demand for cellulose gum is further driven by the increasing replacement of gluten by cellulose gum in the food and beverage industry due to factors such as growing health awareness and increasing number of people with celiac diseases,” added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cellulose Gum Market:

The growing demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products.

Increasing sustainable sourcing of cellulose gum products.

Increasing focus on the development of strategic partnerships and delivery systems.

The growing demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products:

The high demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products from the end-user segments has led to a higher preference for non-GMO cellulose gum by major food companies. The demand for GMO-free food is exceptionally high in the US and European countries due to increasing awareness of the health and environmental risks associated with GMO foods. Moreover, campaigns such as Green America GMO Inside campaign have encouraged food companies, including Campbell, Hershey's, Cheerios, and Similac to eliminate GMO-based food additives, including cellulose gums and preservatives from their food products.

Increasing sustainable sourcing of cellulose gum products:

The buyers in this market space prefer collaborating with suppliers that offer sustainably sourced cellulose gum products from raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton linters due to the need to obtain certifications such as FSC and PEFC. The increasing demand from the buyers along with the need to achieve environmental protection measures have influenced the shift toward sustainable sourcing. Moreover, sustainable sourcing also helps in reducing deforestation, environmental pollution, and carbon footprint.

Increasing focus on the development of strategic partnerships and delivery systems:

Suppliers are now focusing on developing unique delivery systems and are forging strategic partnerships to meet the demands of the existing customers, thereby expanding their customer base. A few suppliers have introduced a hub-and-laboratory delivery model to meet the expectations of businesses across regions. Also, they are trying to develop a network of laboratories across local regions to be updated with trends in local markets. This customer-centric approach helps the buyers in building stronger partnerships to help understand requirements and desired properties from the hydrocolloid.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

