Cellulose Gum Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Cellulose
Gum Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data
in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the agro
commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down
the data and analysis behind the procurement of cellulose gum and acts
as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005223/en/
Global Cellulose Gum Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The personal care segment is one of the major consumers of cellulose
gum due to its use in a variety of applications such as toothpaste,
shampoos, body lotions, face creams, conditioners, and gels,” says
SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “The demand for cellulose gum
is further driven by the increasing replacement of gluten by cellulose
gum in the food and beverage industry due to factors such as growing
health awareness and increasing number of people with celiac diseases,”
added Kowshik.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global
Cellulose Gum Market:
-
The growing demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products.
-
Increasing sustainable sourcing of cellulose gum products.
-
Increasing focus on the development of strategic partnerships and
delivery systems.
The growing demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products:
The high demand for non-GMO cellulose gum products from the end-user
segments has led to a higher preference for non-GMO cellulose gum by
major food companies. The demand for GMO-free food is exceptionally high
in the US and European countries due to increasing awareness of the
health and environmental risks associated with GMO foods. Moreover,
campaigns such as Green America GMO Inside campaign have encouraged food
companies, including Campbell, Hershey's, Cheerios, and Similac to
eliminate GMO-based food additives, including cellulose gums and
preservatives from their food products.
Increasing sustainable sourcing of cellulose gum products:
The buyers in this market space prefer collaborating with suppliers that
offer sustainably sourced cellulose gum products from raw materials such
as wood pulp and cotton linters due to the need to obtain certifications
such as FSC and PEFC. The increasing demand from the buyers along with
the need to achieve environmental protection measures have influenced
the shift toward sustainable sourcing. Moreover, sustainable sourcing
also helps in reducing deforestation, environmental pollution, and
carbon footprint.
Increasing focus on the development of strategic partnerships and
delivery systems:
Suppliers are now focusing on developing unique delivery systems and are
forging strategic partnerships to meet the demands of the existing
customers, thereby expanding their customer base. A few suppliers have
introduced a hub-and-laboratory delivery model to meet the expectations
of businesses across regions. Also, they are trying to develop a network
of laboratories across local regions to be updated with trends in local
markets. This customer-centric approach helps the buyers in building
stronger partnerships to help understand requirements and desired
properties from the hydrocolloid.
