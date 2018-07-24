Celyad : Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for CYAD-101, a First-in-Class Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate

Regulatory News:
Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell
therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has accepted the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND)
application for CYAD-101, the first non-gene edited allogeneic clinical
program. The FDA has indicated that the Allo-SHRINK trial, evaluating
the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-101 in patients with
unresectable colorectal cancer in combination with standard
chemotherapy, is allowed to proceed.
Dr. Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad: “We are pleased to have
achieved this important milestone. Celyad is the first company
clinically evaluating a non-gene edited CAR-T candidate, which, we
believe, offers significant advantages over gene edited approaches. Our
non-gene edited program consists of a family of technologies aimed at
reducing or eliminating T cell receptor (TCR) signaling without
requiring genetic manipulation. CYAD-101 is part of a robust clinical
development plan, establishing the foundations of next generation CAR-T
products.”
CYAD-101, Celyad’s first allogeneic CAR-T cell product, encodes both the
company’s auto-logous CYAD-01 CAR-T and a novel peptide, TIM (TCR
Inhibiting Molecule), an inhibitor of TCR signaling. TCR signaling is
responsible for the Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), and tampering or
eliminating its signaling could therefore reduce or eliminate GvHD. In
CYAD-101, the TIM peptide is encoded alongside the CAR construct
allowing allogeneic T cell production through a single transduction
step. CYAD-101 benefits from using a manufacturing process that is
highly similar to Celyad’s well established process for its clinical
autologous CAR-T cell products.
While autologous CAR-T therapies now have well established efficacy in B
cell malignancies, the approach can be more challenging for some
patients, especially those where the quality of the apheresis is poor.
Allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy may provide an alternative approach for
this patient population, utilizing cells manufactured from a healthy
donor which could allow greater reproducibility and reduced
manufacturing costs.
***END***
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of specialized CAR-T cell based therapies. Celyad utilizes
its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s Natural
Killer Receptor based T-Cell (NKR-T) platform has the potential to treat
a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology
candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose
escalation Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical
activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in
seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal,
ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two
hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma).
Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium,
and Boston, Massachusetts. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the
Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American
Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the
ticker symbol CYAD.
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding the safety and efficacy of CYAD-01 and the new mAb
manufacturing method used to manufacture this drug product candidate;
statements concerning the ongoing and planned clinical development of
CYAD-01. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results,
financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of
Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should
be noted that the interim data summarized above are preliminary in
nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity
following treatment with the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These
results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies
involving the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These forward-looking
statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation,
timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical
trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to
advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete,
clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product
for our clinical trials, including with our new mAb manufacturing
process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired
number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on
the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on
the regulatory approval of CYAD-01 in the United States and Europe and
subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, both of which may never occur;
the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our
ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the
commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the
pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved;
the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our
business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of
protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual
property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our
ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or
otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary
technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending
intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation;
product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the
United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of
our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for
additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration
agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; our
ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional
grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug
product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments
relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing
therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans,
expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share
performance. A further list and description of these risks,
uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its
Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and
subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the
reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to
update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect
any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, unless required by law or regulation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005727/en/