Celyad : Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:
Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels and
Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that
Filippo Petti has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer succeeding
Patrick Jeanmart. Mr. Petti’s appointment will be effective September 3rd,
2018 with Mr. Jeanmart remaining as an advisor through December 31st,
2018 to ensure a smooth and effective transition.
“The addition of Filippo to the team will be instrumental in our
development in the U.S. capital and financial markets. His deep industry
expertise, experience in oncology and connectivity within the U.S.
investor community will greatly serve Celyad as we approach key
milestones for the Company. On behalf of the entire Company and
our Board of Directors, I want to thank Patrick Jeanmart for his
dedication and significant contributions towards Celyad’s success.” said
Dr. Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad.
Mr. Petti currently serves as vice president of healthcare investment
banking at Wells Fargo Securities. Before joining Wells Fargo
Securities, he was vice president of healthcare investment banking at
William Blair & Company. Prior to his roles in investment banking, Mr.
Petti worked in equity research both at William Blair & Company and
Wedbush Securities. He began his career as a research scientist at OSI
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before transitioning to corporate development with
the company. Mr. Petti holds a Master of Business Administration from
Cornell University, a Master of Science from St. John’s University and a
Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University.
Filippo Petti commented: “Celyad’s differentiated approach to
the field of CAR-T cell therapy could lead to a meaningful impact on the
lives of patients battling a broad array of cancers. I am honoured to
join the Company during this exciting time in the advancement of their
autologous and allogeneic programs that should provide transformative
treatment options to help benefit patients. I look forward to working
with the Celyad team to advance our presence in the U.S. financial and
investment community.”
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes
its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell
platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and
hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D),
is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to
assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of
autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five
solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and
pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia
and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01
therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or
preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical
development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal
cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert,
Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the
Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American
Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the
ticker symbol CYAD.
