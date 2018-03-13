Log in
Cenlar FSB : Appoints Anthony Renzi As President And Chief Operating Officer

03/13/2018 | 10:58pm CET

EWING, N.J., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory S. Tornquist, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Cenlar FSB a federally chartered savings bank specializing in mortgage subservicing, announces the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Renzi to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

www.cenlar.com (PRNewsFoto/Cenlar FSB)

Mr. Renzi will join Cenlar's Senior Management team and will focus on client success and delivering world class service. He will be instrumental in ensuring that Cenlar meets the growth needs of our subservicing clients and of the company's business plan.

"Tony's appointment reflects his impressive work history spanning 30+ years in the mortgage banking and financial services industry and demonstrated success in executive level positions at Walter Investment/DiTech Holding, CitiMortgage and Freddie Mac," said Gregory S. Tornquist, CEO of Cenlar FSB.

"It is his proven track record of industry leading customer service, operational excellence and leadership that will enable Cenlar to continue its growth," said Mr. Tornquist.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Tony was CEO and President at Walter Investment/DiTech Holding Corporation and during his career has held positions with Citi, as Chief Operations Officer, Managing Director, where he had responsibilities for the operations supporting CitiMortgage as well as Citi's Retail and Commercial Banks in North America. Tony has also previously served as EVP of the Single Family Business, Operations and Technology at Freddie Mac and as President and COO at GMAC ResCap.  

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB, an employee owned company headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, is the nation's leading residential mortgage subservicer. Cenlar delivers world-class service and private label servicing solutions to its client base, which includes banks, thrifts, credit unions, and mortgage bankers.  More information can be found by visiting www.cenlar.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cenlar-fsb-appoints-anthony-renzi-as-president-and-chief-operating-officer-300613538.html

SOURCE Cenlar FSB


© PRNewswire 2018
