Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank Directory 2018 - Contact Information 4,500+ Senior Central Bankers and Their Institutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:59pm CET

The "Central Bank Directory 2018" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An essential resource for financial institutions, trusted by Central Banks. The 28th edition of the Central Banking Directory gives a complete and clear insight into central banks in a simple and easy to use format.

This directory is the only single source of detailed contact information for more than 4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions, including staff numbers and reserve figures.

A comprehensive review of all you need to know about the central banking community, the Central Banking Directory 2018 is an indispensable resource.

Now in its 28th edition, the Central Banking Directory 2018 enables you to find the information you need quickly. With details of more than 4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions this is the only way to find the decision-makers you need to contact. Key institutional functions such as risk management, payment systems, reserve management, financial stability, supervision, IT, legal risk, audit, communications and personnel are covered - all in one easy-to-use directory - available both in print and as an e-book.

The Central Bank Directory 2018 remains unchallenged as the only provider of comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date information on all the central banks in a single manageable volume. Individual entries feature an up-to-date factual profile of each of the world's central banks, European national central banks and regional Federal Reserves, as well as central banks' representative offices around the world.

The Directory features:

  • More contact details than ever before: email addresses, website, telephone, fax, address, etc.
  • Comprehensive information on heads of key departments
  • A concise history of the central bank
  • Key details on each central bank's monetary policy, supervision policy and exchange rate regime
  • Governors' terms of office
  • Representative offices, including details of their chief representatives
  • Staff numbers, including staff gender ratio
  • Past governors

The Directory also includes a set of up-to-date comparative tables offering a clear overview of the central banking world.

Tables include:

  • Gold and foreign exchange reserves
  • Newly appointed governors
  • Ownership of central banks
  • Year of establishment
  • Central banks ranked by staff numbers
  • Changes in staff numbers
  • Staff ratio to population
  • Governors' terms of office
  • Top 10 Twitter users

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rzsnd6/central_bank?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pQualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors - sources
RE
05:40pROYAL MAIL : Ireland is ideal first-step export market
AQ
05:40pDIAGEO : among top marketers recognized for shopper marketing effectiveness at North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards
AQ
05:40pPSI SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:39pIMF says Serbia confirms interest in new deal to support reforms
RE
05:38pGLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION (UC) & BUSINESS HEADSETS MARKET 2017 - CLEARONE, DELL TECHNOLOGIES, JABRA (GN STORE NORD : Global Market Research Report on Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market 2017 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets worldwide.
AQ
05:38pLetter to Shareholders on the State of the Company
GL
05:37pEVERBRIDGE : S takeover offer for unified messaging systems asa successful
AQ
05:36pU.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining
RE
05:36pGLOBAL NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET 2017 - SYMSOFT, ANAM TECHNOLOGIES, CELLUSYS, SAP SE, TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : Global Market Research Report on Network Security Firewall Market 2017 is a professional and in-depth complete study on the current state of the Network Security Firewall worldwide.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.