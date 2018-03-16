Central Bank Directory 2018 - Contact Information 4,500+ Senior Central Bankers and Their Institutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Central Bank Directory 2018" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An essential resource for financial institutions, trusted by Central Banks. The 28th edition of the Central Banking Directory gives a complete and clear insight into central banks in a simple and easy to use format.

This directory is the only single source of detailed contact information for more than 4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions, including staff numbers and reserve figures.

A comprehensive review of all you need to know about the central banking community, the Central Banking Directory 2018 is an indispensable resource.

Now in its 28th edition, the Central Banking Directory 2018 enables you to find the information you need quickly. With details of more than 4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions this is the only way to find the decision-makers you need to contact. Key institutional functions such as risk management, payment systems, reserve management, financial stability, supervision, IT, legal risk, audit, communications and personnel are covered - all in one easy-to-use directory - available both in print and as an e-book.

The Central Bank Directory 2018 remains unchallenged as the only provider of comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date information on all the central banks in a single manageable volume. Individual entries feature an up-to-date factual profile of each of the world's central banks, European national central banks and regional Federal Reserves, as well as central banks' representative offices around the world.

The Directory features:

More contact details than ever before: email addresses, website, telephone, fax, address, etc.

Comprehensive information on heads of key departments

A concise history of the central bank

Key details on each central bank's monetary policy, supervision policy and exchange rate regime

Governors' terms of office

Representative offices, including details of their chief representatives

Staff numbers, including staff gender ratio

Past governors

The Directory also includes a set of up-to-date comparative tables offering a clear overview of the central banking world.

Tables include:

Gold and foreign exchange reserves

Newly appointed governors

Ownership of central banks

Year of establishment

Central banks ranked by staff numbers

Changes in staff numbers

Staff ratio to population

Governors' terms of office

Top 10 Twitter users

