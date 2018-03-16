Central Bank Directory 2018 - Contact Information 4,500+ Senior Central Bankers and Their Institutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Central
An essential resource for financial institutions, trusted by Central
Banks. The 28th edition of the Central Banking Directory gives a
complete and clear insight into central banks in a simple and easy to
use format.
This directory is the only single source of detailed contact information
for more than 4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions,
including staff numbers and reserve figures.
A comprehensive review of all you need to know about the central banking
community, the Central Banking Directory 2018 is an
indispensable resource.
Now in its 28th edition, the Central Banking Directory 2018 enables you
to find the information you need quickly. With details of more than
4,500 senior central bankers and their institutions this is the only way
to find the decision-makers you need to contact. Key institutional
functions such as risk management, payment systems, reserve management,
financial stability, supervision, IT, legal risk, audit, communications
and personnel are covered - all in one easy-to-use directory - available
both in print and as an e-book.
The Central Bank Directory 2018 remains unchallenged as the only
provider of comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date information on all
the central banks in a single manageable volume. Individual entries
feature an up-to-date factual profile of each of the world's central
banks, European national central banks and regional Federal Reserves, as
well as central banks' representative offices around the world.
The Directory features:
-
More contact details than ever before: email addresses, website,
telephone, fax, address, etc.
-
Comprehensive information on heads of key departments
-
A concise history of the central bank
-
Key details on each central bank's monetary policy, supervision policy
and exchange rate regime
-
Governors' terms of office
-
Representative offices, including details of their chief
representatives
-
Staff numbers, including staff gender ratio
-
Past governors
The Directory also includes a set of up-to-date comparative tables
offering a clear overview of the central banking world.
Tables include:
-
Gold and foreign exchange reserves
-
Newly appointed governors
-
Ownership of central banks
-
Year of establishment
-
Central banks ranked by staff numbers
-
Changes in staff numbers
-
Staff ratio to population
-
Governors' terms of office
-
Top 10 Twitter users
