Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Briefing on Inflation Report 2018-I will be given on 30 January 2018 in Ankara - 26/01/2018, (2018-03)

No: 2018-03

26 January 2018

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will publish its 'Inflation Report 2018-I' on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 and Governor Murat Çetinkaya will hold a briefing on the report at 10:30 a.m. the same day in Ankara.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA MEMBERS OF THE PRESS WHO WISH TO ATTEND THE CONFERENCE SHOULD INFORM THE BANK BY 4:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, 29 JANUARY 2018, VIA AN E-MAIL TO: [email protected]

Venue:

Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Center

06700 Kavaklıdere

Çankaya/Ankara

Contact:

For further information, you may send an e-mail to [email protected]

