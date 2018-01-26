Log in
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Briefing on Inflation Report 2018-I will be given on 30 January 2018 in Ankara - 26/01/2018, (2018-03)

01/26/2018 | 02:08am EST

No: 2018-03

26 January 2018

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will publish its 'Inflation Report 2018-I' on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 and Governor Murat Çetinkaya will hold a briefing on the report at 10:30 a.m. the same day in Ankara.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA

MEMBERS OF THE PRESS WHO WISH TO ATTEND THE CONFERENCE SHOULD INFORM THE BANK

BY 4:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, 29 JANUARY 2018, VIA AN E-MAIL TO:

[email protected]

Venue:

Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Center

06700 Kavaklıdere

Çankaya/Ankara

Presentation on 'Inflation Report 2017-IV' can be accessed here.

For previous issues of the Inflation Report, please visit: Publications/Reports/Inflation Report

Contact:

For further information, you may send an e-mail to [email protected]

Briefing on Inflation Report 2018-I will be given on 30 January 2018 in Ankara - 26/01/2018, (2018-03)

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:04:02 UTC.

