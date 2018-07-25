Central People Government of People Re : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals

The ongoing 10th BRICS summit of the leaders of five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in Johannesburg will ensure programmatic continuity, as suggested by its theme of 'BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution'. And the accompanying forums, dialogues and about 100 sectoral meetings on the sidelines of the summit show every effort is being made to lead the group toward greater success.

Since the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006, the group has remained committed to synergizing the member states' development strategies and further upgrading pragmatic South-South cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, currency and finance, connectivity, sustainable development, innovation and industrial cooperation. As a group representing emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS has been promoting reform in global governance to make international relations democratic and increase the say of the South in global affairs with the aim of helping boost global growth and maintain world peace and stability.

Over the past decade, BRICS has formulated a series of platforms within its mechanism to deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of the five countries and beyond. In particular, the founding of the BRICS New Development Bank is a major contribution to the global financial system, which demonstrates the incredible vitality and initiative China has injected into the mechanism.

Significant headway has been made in relation to high-quality cooperation in trade facilitation, service trade, currency swaps and settlements, and public-private partnership. As a primary engine of the world economy, the BRICS group along with other developing countries has injected fresh impetus into the global economy - 42 percent of the world's population contributing 50 percent of global economic growth in the past decade.