Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 04:13am CEST

The ongoing 10th BRICS summit of the leaders of five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in Johannesburg will ensure programmatic continuity, as suggested by its theme of 'BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution'. And the accompanying forums, dialogues and about 100 sectoral meetings on the sidelines of the summit show every effort is being made to lead the group toward greater success.

Since the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006, the group has remained committed to synergizing the member states' development strategies and further upgrading pragmatic South-South cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, currency and finance, connectivity, sustainable development, innovation and industrial cooperation. As a group representing emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS has been promoting reform in global governance to make international relations democratic and increase the say of the South in global affairs with the aim of helping boost global growth and maintain world peace and stability.

Over the past decade, BRICS has formulated a series of platforms within its mechanism to deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of the five countries and beyond. In particular, the founding of the BRICS New Development Bank is a major contribution to the global financial system, which demonstrates the incredible vitality and initiative China has injected into the mechanism.

Significant headway has been made in relation to high-quality cooperation in trade facilitation, service trade, currency swaps and settlements, and public-private partnership. As a primary engine of the world economy, the BRICS group along with other developing countries has injected fresh impetus into the global economy - 42 percent of the world's population contributing 50 percent of global economic growth in the past decade.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
04:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals
PU
04:09aTrump calls FCC decision on Sinclair-Tribune merger 'unfair'
RE
04:08aJD.com gets regulatory nod for 30 percent stake in Allianz China
RE
03:49aAustralia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q
DJ
03:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional friendship, achieve greater results in ties
PU
03:38aEuropean Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets - Update
DJ
03:24aChina-owned Syngenta plots growth in challenging home market
RE
03:16aJOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.