Central People Government of People Re : Bullion sector banks on B&R Initiative

07/26/2018 | 05:40am CEST

Major trade initiatives such as the Belt and Road are opening up new vistas of cooperation for the Chinese bullion industry, especially in the countries and regions associated with the initiative, an industry official said.

China, with its advanced gold mining and refining technologies and talent advantage, can play a complementary role with the regions and countries associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, most of whom have substantial gold resources, said Song Xin, head of the China Gold Association.

'The nation has become a leader in the global gold industry in fields of gold production and consumption and product designs, processing and manufacturing capacities are well suited to meet the market potential in the region, creating massive cooperation opportunities for the future,' he said.

According to the China Gold Association, Chinese companies have invested over $4 billion in overseas markets during the past few years, and accessed gold resources of more than 1,500 metric tons. Production of gold by Chinese companies in overseas destinations stood at 35 tons by the end of 2017, it said.

China's gold consumption reached 1,089.07 tons in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 9.41 percent, with demand for gold jewelry, gold bars and industrial uses surging. Demand for gold is expected to continue rising with the growth in high-end consumption and demand from second and third-tier cities, it said.

Considering the fact that Chinese have long prized gold for its financial and symbolic value, analysts believe that traditions and increasing prosperity will continue boosting demand for gold and hence further facilitate China's gold trade with regions and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

'The Belt and Road Initiative has played a positive role in facilitating Chinese gold miners' going overseas for gold assets, to meet domestic demand,' said Zhu Yi, senior analyst of metals and mining from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:39:02 UTC
