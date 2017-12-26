Central People Government of People Re : CADF to guide more capital into Africa for infrastructure, agriculture development

BEIJING - Over the past 10 years, a Chinese development fund has invested billions of dollars in Africa. Chi Jianxin, chairman of the China-Africa Development Fund (CADF), told Xinhua in an interview that the fund has $4.5 billion to invest in 91 projects in 36 countries, with more than $3.2 billion having already been invested.

'After the completion of all projects, the fund will channel more than $20 billion from Chinese companies into Africa,' Chi said.

To support Chinese companies in Africa, the fund was set up in 2007 following the 2006 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The initial scale of the fund was $5 billion, and the total was expanded to $10 billion in 2015. It has invested in fields including infrastructure, production capacity cooperation and agriculture.

After completion, the projects will produce 11,000 trucks, 300,000 air conditioners, 540,000 refrigerators, 390,000 televisions and 1.6 million metric tons of cement each year, raising Africa's exports by $2 billion and taxation income by $1 billion every year, Chi said.

'Different from aid or loans, the fund guides more capital into Africa with its own investment,' he added.

This approach has been welcomed, as it allows countries to push forward the projects without any increase in debt burden and raises their own development capacity, Chi said.

In the past few years, Africa has generally been politically stable with fast economic growth, more urban residents and middle-class consumers, and a rising appetite for consumer goods.

Many African countries enjoy geographical advantages, low labor costs and a good trade environment. They are well-positioned for international industrial cooperation.

'Africa's infrastructure, manufacturing and agricultural fields have continued sound development and have huge potential, so we are upbeat about prospects,' he said.