Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Indonesia to cooperate under B&R initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 03:00am CET

BEIJING - China is ready to promote cooperation with Indonesia under the Belt and Road Initiative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Feb 9 in Beijing.

Wang made the remarks at the third meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between China and Indonesia, which was co-hosted by Wang and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership. Wang said China is willing to work with Indonesia to promote cooperation on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and other projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Hailing the 'Indo-Pacific Strategy', which was proposed by Indonesia recently, Wang said China agrees to its open, transparent and inclusive principles, as well as its general direction of dialogue and cooperation.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership. 'China is willing to upgrade its ties with ASEAN and explore new models of cooperation under the East ASEAN Growth Area framework,' Wang said.

Currently different parties are highly concerned about whether the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be reached, he said, adding China will work with Indonesia and other related parties to complete the negotiations on the RCEP at an early date, and promote regional integration and trade liberalization.

Indonesia-China relations have been developing rapidly, which brings tangible benefits to both peoples, Retno said, adding that Indonesia stands ready to further cooperate with China on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and other important projects.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 02:00:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese financial institutions see net FDI inflows in 2017
09:15a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 20 February 2018
09:11a OMNITRACS LLC : Addressing Long-Haul and Last-Mile Driver Retention
09:01a MASTERCARD : Yoritex Implemented Exchange Services for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies Including VISA and MasterCard Transactions as a Part of the Ongoing ICO Campaign
08:57a TELECOM EGYPT : Centra Gets Listed On KuCoin Cryptocurrency Exchange
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:46a PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Hungary’s excessive reliance on Russian gas will end by 2022
08:37a Investors brace for more swings as U.S. inflation specter rises
08:11a KFA KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION : WNT squad for the Algarve Cup 2018 announced
08:11a WORLD BANK REPORT : Forced Displacement to Cities Demands an Urban Development Approach to the Crisis
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop three percent
2S&P 500 : Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in two years amid market turmoil
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Can Cedar Rapids weather a wave of mergers and acquisitions? Almoayed thinks..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dispute
5CA TECHNOLOGIES : EXCLUSIVE: BMC Software explores IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.