Central People Government of People Re : China, Indonesia to cooperate under B&R initiative

BEIJING - China is ready to promote cooperation with Indonesia under the Belt and Road Initiative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Feb 9 in Beijing.

Wang made the remarks at the third meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between China and Indonesia, which was co-hosted by Wang and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership. Wang said China is willing to work with Indonesia to promote cooperation on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and other projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Hailing the 'Indo-Pacific Strategy', which was proposed by Indonesia recently, Wang said China agrees to its open, transparent and inclusive principles, as well as its general direction of dialogue and cooperation.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership. 'China is willing to upgrade its ties with ASEAN and explore new models of cooperation under the East ASEAN Growth Area framework,' Wang said.

Currently different parties are highly concerned about whether the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be reached, he said, adding China will work with Indonesia and other related parties to complete the negotiations on the RCEP at an early date, and promote regional integration and trade liberalization.

Indonesia-China relations have been developing rapidly, which brings tangible benefits to both peoples, Retno said, adding that Indonesia stands ready to further cooperate with China on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and other important projects.