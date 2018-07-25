Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional friendship, achieve greater results in ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:38am CEST

PRETORIA - China and South Africa pledged to carry forward their traditional friendly relations and advance their comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

During the talks between visiting President Xi Jinping and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on July 24, the two leaders agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, align their development strategies, promote practical cooperation and increase people-to-people exchanges, thus enabling the two peoples to enjoy more fruits of the bilateral cooperation.

Xi expressed appreciation to Ramaphosa for his important contributions to the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and to the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that China and South Africa are both major developing countries and emerging-market countries with important influence, Xi said that since the forging of diplomatic relations 20 years ago, the two sides have been committed to mutually-beneficial cooperation and common development, stood together through thick and thin, shared weal and woe, and established a 'comrade plus brother' relationship featuring sincere friendship, mutual trust and close bond.

He said that China-South Africa relations have leapt from a partnership to a strategic partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership over the past years, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

'Taking the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties, China stands ready to work with South Africa on supporting each other in hosting this year's BRICS summit in Johannesburg and the Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), inheriting the past and ushering in the future, and pushing for more outcomes from the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring greater benefits to our two peoples,' Xi said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
04:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals
PU
04:09aTrump calls FCC decision on Sinclair-Tribune merger 'unfair'
RE
04:08aJD.com gets regulatory nod for 30 percent stake in Allianz China
RE
03:49aAustralia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q
DJ
03:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional friendship, achieve greater results in ties
PU
03:38aEuropean Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets - Update
DJ
03:24aChina-owned Syngenta plots growth in challenging home market
RE
03:16aJOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.