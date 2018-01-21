Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China-Vietnam ties enter new stage of development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 02:44am CET

HANOI - China-Vietnam relations have entered a new stage of development after 68 years of growth, now facing an important opportunity of quality upgrading, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Hong Xiaoyong said on Jan 20.

Hong made the remarks at a reception marking the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam as well as the upcoming Spring Festival.

Chen Zhu, vice-chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and other people from all walks of life attended the reception.

China stands ready to make persistent efforts with Vietnam to further advance political mutual trust and cement the political foundation for development of the bilateral ties, the Chinese ambassador said.

Hong called for closer synergy between the development strategies of the two countries as well as strengthened bilateral people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said at the event that friendship and cooperation have always been the mainstream of the relationship between Vietnam and China over the past 68 years.

Trung expressed the belief that, with the concerted efforts of both sides, the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership will continue to be consolidated and deepened and achieve new development.

The reception featured various forms of activities including a photo exhibition on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and art programs performed by singers and dancers from both countries.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 01:44:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : PM urges Trump to retract his tweet about Pakistan and tender an apology
03:19a UPDATE 7 : Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River
03:08a Lawmakers Trade Blame Over Government Shutdown -- 4th Update
02:44a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-Vietnam ties enter new stage of development
02:24a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Favourable environment for tourism development
02:24a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar works for sustainable tourism development
01:29a UK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Government launches new Office for Product Safety and Standards
01:19a CITY OF GLENDORA CA : eLibrary Resources Ready To Assist Students
12:34a UPDATE 1 : Coast Guard responding to oil sheen in Astoria, Oregon
12:04a STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Breakfast staples help drive agriculture sector
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Warns Government Shutdown Could Delay Equipment, Inflate Costs
2WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD : WANDA FILM : China's Dalian Wanda Group says 2017 revenue down 10.8 percent on ass..
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 'A sea change of transportation'
4British Airways pilot arrested before takeoff on suspicion of being drunk
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : teams up with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to help with San Juan relief e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.