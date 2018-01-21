Central People Government of People Re : China-Vietnam ties enter new stage of development

HANOI - China-Vietnam relations have entered a new stage of development after 68 years of growth, now facing an important opportunity of quality upgrading, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Hong Xiaoyong said on Jan 20.

Hong made the remarks at a reception marking the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam as well as the upcoming Spring Festival.

Chen Zhu, vice-chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and other people from all walks of life attended the reception.

China stands ready to make persistent efforts with Vietnam to further advance political mutual trust and cement the political foundation for development of the bilateral ties, the Chinese ambassador said.

Hong called for closer synergy between the development strategies of the two countries as well as strengthened bilateral people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said at the event that friendship and cooperation have always been the mainstream of the relationship between Vietnam and China over the past 68 years.

Trung expressed the belief that, with the concerted efforts of both sides, the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership will continue to be consolidated and deepened and achieve new development.

The reception featured various forms of activities including a photo exhibition on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and art programs performed by singers and dancers from both countries.