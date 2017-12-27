Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China developing first smart oil carrier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 02:54am CET

Engineers with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co are working on China's first smart crude oil carrier, which will incorporate technology to help the captain operate the ship.

The company is undertaking a special project named 'smart ship 1.0 R&D', assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, according to Guan Yinghua, deputy chief engineer of DSIC.

'The very large intelligent crude carrier will be the most important result of the project,' said Guan, adding that smart vessels represent the future.

'We must seize the chance to innovate and upgrade our products. Unmanned vessels will be built as automation and intelligence keep improving and auxiliary decision-making becomes more effective,' she said.

DSIC, based in Dalian, Liaoning province, built the country's first domestically developed aircraft carrier. It is a subsidiary of State-owned shipbuilding giant China Shipbuilding Industry Corp.

This year, the shipyard has delivered 24 high-end vessels, including large container ships capable of carrying 20,000 standard 20-foot containers, advanced deep-water semi-submersible drilling platforms, China's biggest ship for transporting live animals and a very large chemical tanker.

DSIC's annual revenue is expected to exceed 20 billion yuan ($3.05 billion). The company is pushing China's shipbuilding industry to shift from conventional shipbuilding to high-end vessels.

In July, the shipyard delivered a 319,000-ton crude carrier to China Merchants Energy Shipping Co.

It is among the new generation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly ships classified as very large crude carriers and independently developed by Guan and her fellow engineers.

DSIC is the nation's first shipyard that can design and manufacture 300,000-ton crude carriers.

It has delivered more than 70 VLCCs and has eight orders, accounting for more than 10 percent of the total number of such carriers in operation worldwide.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 01:54:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34a STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Save money, energy with Palaszczuk Government appliance rebate
04:22a Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Easier access to station
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : China's first jet prototype moves places
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
03:15aDJChina Industrial Profits +14.9% in November Vs +25.1% in October
03:09a CITY OF PICO RIVERA CA : Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling
02:54a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China developing first smart oil carrier
02:47a Oil price rise underpins Canadian dollar, greenback steady
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
2TESLA : TESLA : to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
3Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
4Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
5APPLE : APPLE : faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.