Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, neighbors to continue anti-drug efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:47pm CEST

KUNMING - A six-nation joint campaign on drug crime along the Lancang-Mekong region will continue next year, law enforcement personnel from the countries said on July 27.

The anti-drug campaign was launched by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand in 2013, with Cambodia and Vietnam joining in 2015.

As of this July, a total of 33,000 drug-related cases have been cracked, with 53,000 suspects captured and 99.3 tons of drugs seized, according to the law enforcement personnel attending a meeting held in Jinghong, Southwest China's Yunnan province, to mark the end of the latest anti-drug operation.

The personnel agreed to strengthen cooperation in intelligence, transnational law enforcement, monitoring key drug-trafficking routes and regulation of drug precursors.

An Guojun, deputy secretary-general of the China National Narcotics Control Commission, said that 2018 was the last year of a three-year joint drugs control action plan, and each country had cracked a series of major drug cases.

But drug production and trafficking are still rampant in the region, with stronger anti-drug efforts needed, participants at the meeting agreed.

Permpong Chaovalit, consultant at Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said that the joint campaign should focus on the Golden Triangle region, one of the world's major drug-producing areas.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, runs through the six countries and is an important waterway for transnational shipping.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pNARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : 32nd Sitting of the Subcommittee for Monitoring the Agricultural Situation in the Marginal - Most Undeveloped Areas in the Republic of Serbia
PU
02:12pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of 2Q2018 Financial Results
PU
02:12pGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Are meat and grains being demonized?
PU
02:06pBritons in debt distress at six-year high as BoE ponders rate hike
RE
02:02pWFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : TUI – PS&A Trade Union International Public Services and Allied supports the strike of the civil servants in Guinea-Bissau.
PU
02:00pBritain's finance ombudsman not ready to take on expanded remit - MPs
RE
01:55pInstagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook
RE
01:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s economy performs strongly, with reforms progressing in key areas
PU
01:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, neighbors to continue anti-drug efforts
PU
01:40pTSX futures rise as trade tensions subside
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.