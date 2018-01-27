Central People Government of People Re : China’s backwoods open to the Belt and Road

LANZHOU - Northwest China's Gansu province is boosting its foreign trade and international industrial cooperation via the Belt and Road.
A rail-sea cargo transit route now links Lanzhou, the provincial capital, with Singapore.
Lanzhou was connected to the route in September last year with the opening of a railway linking the city with Chongqing in Southwest China.
So far, six trains have carried a total 5,500 tons of goods from Lanzhou.
Gansu will also open a rail/highway route between Lanzhou and Gwadar Port in Pakistan this year.
Last year, trade between the province and countries along the Belt and Road reached 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), up 32 percent.
The province has 33 industrial cooperation projects with 16 countries along the maritime and land Silk Road routes.
