Central People Government of People Re : China’s backwoods open to the Belt and Road

01/27/2018 | 02:59am CET

LANZHOU - Northwest China's Gansu province is boosting its foreign trade and international industrial cooperation via the Belt and Road.

A rail-sea cargo transit route now links Lanzhou, the provincial capital, with Singapore.

Lanzhou was connected to the route in September last year with the opening of a railway linking the city with Chongqing in Southwest China.

So far, six trains have carried a total 5,500 tons of goods from Lanzhou.

Gansu will also open a rail/highway route between Lanzhou and Gwadar Port in Pakistan this year.

Last year, trade between the province and countries along the Belt and Road reached 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), up 32 percent.

The province has 33 industrial cooperation projects with 16 countries along the maritime and land Silk Road routes.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 01:59:02 UTC.

