Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China’s steel prices recover on rising demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

BEIJING - Steel prices in China are showing signs of recovering as market demand picked up in April, but continued excessive supply in the industry will keep a lid on price rises in the long run, the latest data from an industry association showed.

The steel price index released by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) came in at 112.84 by the end of last month, up 3.84 percent from a month earlier.

The index marked a rise of 21.8 percent from a year ago, as demand from industries such as equipment and auto manufacturing gained steam, according to the association.

Amid the rising demand, steel output is also on the rise. Official data showed China's crude steel output went up 4.8 percent year-on-year to 76.7 million tonnes in April.

However, the CISA predicted that the price rise will not be sustained as supply still exceeds demand in the industry.

Meanwhile, uncertainties in downstream demand, especially a slowdown in property and infrastructure investment, along with the impacts of trade frictions, will combine to put downward pressures on prices, the association said.

China plans to cut ineffective iron and steel capacity by 30 million tonnes in 2018, according to a government work report released earlier this year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 11:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pLiikanen declines to rule out ECB top job
RE
04:15pThe Long and Difficult Road to a U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal
DJ
04:15pDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 18, 2018
PU
03:53pVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 billion Swiss francs credits to Western banks
RE
02:54pIran says oil export drop not expected if EU saves nuclear deal
RE
02:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Strong Dollar Is A Stock-market Drag And Poses A Threat To Earnings Growth
DJ
01:28pGermany sees migration-related spending of 78 billion euros through 2022 - report
RE
01:20pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s steel prices recover on rising demand
PU
12:30pMerkel to address reciprocal market access, IP security in China
RE
12:20pOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF GOVERNMENT OF KENYA : All clear for oil production, President Kenyatta announces
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
3ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
4AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : PENTAGON CONTRACTOR TRANSPORTED DRONE BOMB ON US PASSENGER FLIGHT: Lawsuit
5UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.