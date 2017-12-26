Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese enterprises seeking high-quality development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:44am CET

GUANGZHOU－As China waves goodbye to its phase of rapid growth to embrace high-quality development, Chinese producers are aiming to break new technological frontiers in the pursuit of quality.

A Guangzhou heavy machinery company, under Dongfang Electric Corporation, recently declared success in the hydrostatic test of a nuclear power equipment product, which is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

The largest international scientific cooperation project in the world, the ITER is a France-based international nuclear fusion research and engineering project exploring commercial uses of fusion power.

It is jointly funded by China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States. China is responsible for producing 12 kinds of products for the project.

The successful test means that China is now a world leader in producing the project's shielding and heat-exchange equipment, according to the company.

'Nuclear fusion technology is a key energy solution for the world,' said Zeng Xianmao, chairman and general manager of the company.

China's research and manufacturing capacity in this area is a reflection of the transformation from 'Made in China' to 'Created in China'.

'High-quality development is the fundamental requirement for determining the development path, making economic policies, and conducting macroeconomic regulation at present and in the period to come,' according to a statement released after the Central Economic Work Conference, which concluded on Dec 20.

Experts say, as a major driver for global economic growth, China's emphasis on high-quality development will not only fuel its own economy, but also contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of the world economy.

For China's industrial circle, high-quality development can only be achieved by seeking new growth areas through supply-side reform.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:44:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : CADF to guide more capital into Africa for infrastructure, agriculture development
03:55a Japan's household spending jumps but BOJ seen keeping stimulus
03:44a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises seeking high-quality development
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:53a Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
02:29a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : New Angkor pass for foreigners
01:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Mayor stresses energy supply and operation safety
01:49a Dollar steady in light trade, yen little changed after Japan inflation data
01:29a DFT UK DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT : Congestion-busting scheme to benefit millions of drivers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer
2MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
3Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Giving children a happy Christmas
5WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : WHIRLPOOL : Council urges President to support Samsung
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.