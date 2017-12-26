Central People Government of People Re : Chinese enterprises seeking high-quality development

GUANGZHOU－As China waves goodbye to its phase of rapid growth to embrace high-quality development, Chinese producers are aiming to break new technological frontiers in the pursuit of quality.

A Guangzhou heavy machinery company, under Dongfang Electric Corporation, recently declared success in the hydrostatic test of a nuclear power equipment product, which is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

The largest international scientific cooperation project in the world, the ITER is a France-based international nuclear fusion research and engineering project exploring commercial uses of fusion power.

It is jointly funded by China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States. China is responsible for producing 12 kinds of products for the project.

The successful test means that China is now a world leader in producing the project's shielding and heat-exchange equipment, according to the company.

'Nuclear fusion technology is a key energy solution for the world,' said Zeng Xianmao, chairman and general manager of the company.

China's research and manufacturing capacity in this area is a reflection of the transformation from 'Made in China' to 'Created in China'.

'High-quality development is the fundamental requirement for determining the development path, making economic policies, and conducting macroeconomic regulation at present and in the period to come,' according to a statement released after the Central Economic Work Conference, which concluded on Dec 20.

Experts say, as a major driver for global economic growth, China's emphasis on high-quality development will not only fuel its own economy, but also contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of the world economy.

For China's industrial circle, high-quality development can only be achieved by seeking new growth areas through supply-side reform.