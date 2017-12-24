Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese scientists develop fast-charging aluminum-graphene battery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 02:49am CET

HANGZHOU - A team of researchers from Zhejiang University have developed a new type of aluminum-graphene battery that can be charged in seconds, instead of hours.

The team, led by Professor Gao Chao, from Department of Polymer Science and Engineering of Zhejiang University, designed a battery using graphene films as anode and metallic aluminum as cathode.

The battery could work well after quarter-million cycles and can be fully charged in seconds.

Experiments show that the battery retains 91 percent of its original capacity after 250,000 recharges, surpassing all the previous batteries in terms of cycle life.

In quick charge mode, the battery can be fully charged in 1.1 seconds, according to Gao. The finding was detailed in a paper recently published in Science Advances.

The assembled battery also works well in temperatures range of minus 40 to 120 degrees. It can be folded, and does not explode when exposed to fire.

However, the aluminum-ion battery cannot compete with commonly-used Li-ion batteries in terms of energy density, or the amount of power you can store in a battery in relation to the size, according to Gao.

'It is still costly to make such battery. Commercial production of the battery can only be possible until we can find cheaper electrolyte,' Gao said.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 01:49:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Average Price of Food in 50 Cities, December 11-20, 2017
03:04a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Services sector emerges as key to FDI in China
02:39a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, Japanese officials, entrepreneurs discuss cooperation on energy saving, environmental protection
02:34a China urges state firms to guard against overseas corruption risks
12:09a DECEMBER 24, 2017 4 : 10 pm Snow Storm Update
12/24 FUEL SCARCITY : Edo Govt., DPR begin monitoring of petrol stations, ...
12/24 SCOTTISH WATER : repair Christmas Eve burst on Colonsay
12/24 Russian Finance Minister sees economy growing 1.8-2 percent in 2017 - Ifax
12/24 AFRICAN UNION : Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Regarding the Agreement on the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo
12/24DJNew Stimulus Leads Economists to Revise Up Growth, Deficit Projections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : CHRISTMAS MEMORIES: Transcript staff shares favorite moments
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Serie A hopes there's plenty to celebrate with holiday g..
3DOHA BANK QPSC : DOHA BANK : honoured for QND support
4QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QIB introduces face recognition app
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO S : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Sealine Yachts now Nojoom partne..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.