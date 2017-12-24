Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : First large amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 04:34am CET

GUANGZHOU - China's first homegrown large amphibious aircraft AG600 on December 24 took to the skies for maiden flight.

At 9:39 a.m., the amphibious aircraft AG600, code named 'Kunlong,' soared into the sky from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport in the city of Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong province.

The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 03:34:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 24 December 2017
07:29a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : President invited to witness TAPI gas project groundbreaking ceremony
06:44a PORTLAND FIRE & RESCUE : Responds to SW Portland House Fire Started By Fireplace Ashes
04:34a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : First large amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight
02:49a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese scientists develop fast-charging aluminum-graphene battery
02:29a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar National Airlines hops on twin-destination drive
12/23 NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
12/23 LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
12/23 MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
12/23 MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Exclusive - ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
2CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD : China, Flush With Cash, Sets Sights on Shipping
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN worker dies after being injured in rail yar..
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Vice Media co-founders apologize for 'boy's club' environment at fir..
5ENTERGY CORPORATION : A LOUD S&WB SUCCESS: Test of New Orleans' new, massive generators goes well, agency says

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.