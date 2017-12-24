Central People Government of People Re : First large amphibious aircraft takes maiden flight

GUANGZHOU - China's first homegrown large amphibious aircraft AG600 on December 24 took to the skies for maiden flight.
At 9:39 a.m., the amphibious aircraft AG600, code named 'Kunlong,' soared into the sky from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport in the city of Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong province.
The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft.
