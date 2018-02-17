Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Guangdong to control pollution at Greater Bay Area

02/17/2018 | 10:41am CET

GUANGZHOU - Environmental protection authorities in South China's Guangdong province have made plans to curb offshore pollution in the Greater Bay area.

Guangdong has around 4,114 kilometers of coastline and much of the offshore area is heavily polluted, the Guangdong department of environmental protection said.

The Greater Bay area covers Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, and nine cities in the province, including capital Guangzhou and first-tier city Shenzhen.

According to the plan, the number of sewage outlets will be adjusted with new sewage outlets banned in protection areas, nature reserves and scenic areas.

Discharge of pollutants will be greatly reduced in heavily-polluted areas, the plan said.

Fish farms will be limited to 200,000 hectares.

Environmental protection institutions will share environment data in the Greater Bay Area, actively monitor risks and improve the emergency response to pollution.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 09:40:08 UTC.

