Central People Government of People Re : New line of China-Russian oil pipeline begins operation

New line of China-Russian oil pipeline begins operation

01/01/2018

MOHE, Heilongjiang province - A second line for the China-Russia oil pipeline began commercial operation on Jan 1, raising China's annual imports of Russian crude oil from 15 million to 30 million tonnes annually through the pipeline.

Construction on the 941.8-km-long second line from Mohe, which borders Russia, to the city of Daqing in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province began in August 2016. The line passes North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

The second line was built in parallel to the first line between Mohe and Daqing, said Jiang Changliang, general manager of PetroChina Pipeline Company. The project is intended to deepen energy cooperation between China and Russia and serve the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Originating in the Russian town of Skovorodino, the new line enters China at Mohe and terminates at Daqing. It operated smoothly and its transmission was 3,812 cubic meters per hour at the Mohe station, according to a Xinhua reporter at the scene on Jan 1.

The first line from Mohe to Daqing was put into use on Jan 1, 2011, with an annual capacity of 15 million tonnes. It has transported a total of 110 million tonnes of oil so far.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 13:19:01 UTC.

