Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Profits of Chinese steel mills surge in H1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 04:14am CEST

BEIJING - The combined profits of Chinese steel makers surged in the first half of 2018 on strong demand, industry association data showed on July 25.

In the first half, profits of about 380 steel makers stood at 139.27 billion yuan (about $20.5 billion), up 151.15 percent year-on-year, according to the China Iron and Steel Industry Association (CISA).

Their total sales rose 15.33 percent to 1.97 trillion yuan in the same period, CISA said.

The sound performance came amid strong demand for steel on the back of steady economic growth.

With strong profits, the steel sector saw a decline in the ratio of liabilities to assets, which was down 3.97 percentage points year-on-year to 67.3 percent at the end of June.

'In the first half, the iron and steel sector witnessed stable momentum that had not been seen in years,' said Yu Yong, head of CISA.

'However, uncertainties will rise in the latter half, including international trade friction, production suspensions during the winter heating period and price changes in fuels.

'Meanwhile, the steel market will be weighed on if crude steel production is held steady near the historic high registered in June.'

China's GDP expanded 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, above the annual target of around 6.5 percent and within the range of 6.7 to 6.9 percent for 12 consecutive quarters.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Sri Lanka, Thailand to jointly promote Buddhist heritage
PU
04:20aChinese biotech firm Ascletis raises $400 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
04:14aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Profits of Chinese steel mills surge in H1
PU
04:00aTrump Shifts Trade Tactics With an Olive Branch
DJ
03:45aCHINA'S PINDUODUO RAISES $1.6 BILLION IN RANGE-TOPPING U.S. IPO : sources
RE
03:40aABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Spotlight on domestic boating biosecurity
PU
03:25aCASSIDY : President Trump’s European Union Trade Announcement a Good Sign for Louisiana Workers
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:00aMITC MAINE INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTER : Steel tariffs could impact lobster traps, industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"