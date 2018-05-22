Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : RMB rate expected to follow a two-way fluctuation path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:50am CEST

The yuan's exchange rate is expected to follow a two-way fluctuation path this year, facing little disturbance from trade talks between China and the United States unless 'actual conflicts occur' in the future, according to a former senior official with China's foreign exchange regulator.

'Trade frictions between the two nations have not had a noteworthy impact upon the exchange rate of the yuan,' said Guan Tao, a senior researcher with China Finance 40 Forum and former head of the balance of payments department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

'Whether trade issues, whose impact is not likely to cease in the short run, will impose downward pressure on China's economic fundamentals in the second half of the year deserves attention.

'From the government's perspective, one thing is certain, it is unlikely to intervene unless market expectations lean too much either toward appreciation or depreciation,' he said.

He stressed that the yuan's exchange rate will remain driven by market sentiment that has very much to do with expectations for change in China's economic fundamentals and the dollar index, the latter of which determines the direction of the yuan's exchange rate, according to Guan.

His comments came after the yuan appreciated as China-US trade tensions have heated up since earlier this year.

The yuan's central parity rate went up by 3.1 percent against the dollar in the first four months of 2018, when it also appreciated against a basket of currencies, official data showed.

Guan attributed the recent depreciation of the yuan to the relative strength of the dollar, which is driven by rising market expectations of further interest rate hikes and stronger inflation in the US.

As the appreciation of the yuan has had some pressure on financial stability, Guan said the key is to continue to implement reform of the exchange rate regime, though the government has yet to announce a specific timeline for future reform.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aChina stock regulator vows more environment focus, green finance
RE
05:00aCITY OF TUCSON AZ : Tucson Audubon Society Hosts Wednesday Field Trips at Sweetwater Wetlands
PU
04:56aBOJ DEPUTY GOVERNOR WAKATABE : May need to shift policy depending on economic changes
RE
04:50aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : National Lamb Day gets town-meets-country sizzle
PU
04:33aOil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
RE
03:57aGlobal Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market insights by 2022 profiling AT&T, MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, SingTel, Ericsson, Huawei, NSN, Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia
AQ
03:50aBOJ Kuroda says will take into account side effects of easy policy
RE
03:50aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : RMB rate expected to follow a two-way fluctuation path
PU
03:49aEXCLUSIVE : Ousted MGM CEO explores bid for the U.S. movie studio - sources
RE
03:30aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to import more gas from US
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
5EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.