Central People Government of People Re : Services sector emerges as key to FDI in China

Led by supply-side structural reform and booming size of the middle class, China is confident of its services' ability to attract foreign direct investment or FDI.

More profound changes are occurring in relatively developed regions, said senior business executives.

The supply-side reforms aim to improve all the three economic sectors: services, manufacturing and agriculture.

Environmental protection, the quality and scale of production, and the further opening-up of Chinese markets to foreign investors are also priority areas.

In the first 11 months, FDI in the services sector climbed 13.5 percent year-on-year to 582.75 billion yuan ($88.08 billion), or 72.5 percent of the total.

The high-tech services industry actually used 177.1 billion yuan in FDI, more than double the amount for the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

The experience of Assa Abloy, the Swedish door manufacturer, in China exemplifies the changes sweeping the FDI environment.

Lars-Gunnar Edh, president for Greater China of Assa Abloy, said the company believes the country's growing need for security solutions will continue to surge.

'Similar to many global companies, we are also banking on the proliferation of the middle class in countries such as China and other emerging markets, on the belief that when people get wealthier, they will spend more money on door openings and safety solutions,' he said.

With the real estate market slowing, the company is trying to grab growth opportunities in the country's top and second-tier cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chongqing where demand for home, office and venue security products is higher.

The company will invest more in robots and smart automation to improve quality and tap the growing labor cost.

Since the company's entry into China in the late 1990s, Assa Abloy, supported by more than 47,000 employee worldwide, acquired and merged with many local brands such as Panpan Door, Guli and Yale Lock.