Central People Government of People Re : UN agency praises ecological protections

China has taken great strides since 2013 in environmental protection, with effective air pollution and other controls put in place, and it is working to bring its best practices to the world, the regional head of a UN development agency said.

During the past five years, China has made a powerful push from the central and local levels to improve air quality, 'and the achievement in the (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) area has not gone unnoticed, as we are now experiencing many more blue skies in Beijing', said Nicholas Rosellini, the United Nations Development Program resident representative for China.

Data from the Ministry of Environmental Protection show the dramatic decline of air pollution, with the average level of PM2.5 - hazardous fine particles - in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reduced since 2013 by 39.6 percent.

The reduction targets set for governments were reached as scheduled, and many cities, especially in the Pearl River Delta, met the national standards three years early, data show.

China has for years been increasing its environmental focus, showing 'it is a responsible partner when it comes to the environment', Rosellini said.

He highlighted some of the effective measures that made significant contributions, including incentives for providing subsidies issued as a trade-off for eliminating substandard cars with gas or diesel engines.

'We are also supporting the development of new energy vehicles, particularly fuel cell vehicles, ... and have seen an increase in production and adoption in China,' he said.

Perhaps the most significant, in terms of impact, is the recent development of the emission rights trading and carbon emission trading market mechanism, Rosellini added.