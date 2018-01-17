Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi, Trump discuss trade, Korean Peninsula over phone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 02:54am CET

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed bilateral trade and the situation on the Korean Peninsula by phone on Jan 16.

The phone call came amid strengthening of efforts to keep China-US trade relations right on track and at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula have shown signs of easing.

CHINA-US TRADE

China-US relations maintained overall stability and achieved significant progress in 2017, said Xi in the phone call.

Keeping bilateral ties on a track of healthy and stable development is in the interests of both countries and both peoples, and conforms to the common aspiration of the international community, the President said.

The two sides need to maintain high-level and various levels of interactions, bring the four high-level dialogue mechanisms between them into full play, and hold the second round of dialogues at a proper time, Xi said.

As economic and trade cooperation brings tangible benefits to both peoples, the two countries should adopt constructive measures to properly settle economic and trade issues of mutual concern by opening up the market to each other and 'making the cake of cooperation bigger', Xi added.

The President also called for advancing cooperation between the two militaries, and in law-enforcement, drug control, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation at local levels, as well as close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

The two sides need to meet each other halfway, respect each other, focus on cooperation, deal with sensitive issues in a constructive way, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and maintain the momentum of sound and steady development of China-US relations, he said.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 01:54:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/16 CITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Alhambra Offers Home Improvement to Residents
01/16 Asian shares dip as commodities ease, bitcoin licks wounds
01/16 ERCOT ELECTRIC RELIABILITY COUNCIL OF TEXAS : High load expected Wednesday morning in ERCOT region
01/16 CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD TX : From the Office of Emergency Management
01/16 RBS pulled plug on Carillion days before collapse
01/16 HYUNDAI MOTOR : 2019 NEXO Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Named Digital...
01/16 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/16 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01/16 GREG GIANFORTE : Gianforte Helps Advance Tariff Bill to Benefit Montana Manufacturers
01/16 Oil prices edge up on tighter supplies, healthy demand
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
2BROADCOM LIMITED : Qualcomm raises profit forecast, may buy back stock if bid for NXP fails
3CSX : CSX : revenue misses estimates on disruptions from turnaround plan
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford gives disappointing outlook, says turnaround to take years
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : overhaul Spanish pair as Europe's biggest earners

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.