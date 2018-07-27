Central People Government of People Re : Xi urges BRICS countries to deepen strategic partnership, open up 2nd ‘Golden Decade’

JOHANNESBURG - President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries to deepen strategic partnership and work to open up a second 'Golden Decade' at the Plenary Session of the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The session, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 26, was also attended by Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders of the five BRICS countries exchanged in-depth views on BRICS cooperation and major international issues of common concern under the theme 'BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution,' reaching broad consensuses.

TURN VISION INTO REALITY

Delivering a speech titled 'Turn Our Vision into a Reality,' Xi pointed out the outstanding features of the new industrial revolution and put forward initiatives on the future development of the BRICS cooperation.

'Let us work together with the rest of the international community for an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity,' said the President.

The previous three industrial revolutions were all characterized by transformative advancement in science and technology: the rise of mechanization in the 18th century, the harnessing of electricity in the 19th century, and the advent of the Information Age in the 20th century, Xi said.

Such breakthroughs have greatly unleashed social productivity and significantly improved people's living standards, thus profoundly reshaping the course of human history, he said.

The world is experiencing another revolution in science, technology and industry, which is greater in scope and depth. New technologies, business models and industries are emerging one after another. Countries around the world have found their interests and future tied together like never before, Xi said.