Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

08/02/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- August 2, 2018-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Figures as of June 30, 2018 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

Net assets per common share

$33.61

$29.89

Net assets

$845,131,777

$741,555,535

Shares outstanding

25,146,616

24,810,631

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation

Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary

212-698-2020

Disclaimer

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:10:05 UTC
