Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
NEW YORK- August 2, 2018-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:
CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for
the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Figures as of June 30, 2018 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net assets per common share
|
$33.61
|
$29.89
|
Net assets
|
$845,131,777
|
$741,555,535
|
Shares outstanding
|
25,146,616
|
24,810,631
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation
Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary
212-698-2020
Disclaimer
Central Securities Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:10:05 UTC