Centrepoint Alliance : Market Announcement - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

ASX Announcement

7 August 2018______________________________________________________________________

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (Centrepoint) (ASX:CAF) announced on 7 August 2018 that Chief Financial Officer John Cowan will leave the company in November 2018 after nearly four years.

Centrepoint's Chief Executive Officer, Angus Benbow said, "Mr Cowan hasbeen a core part of the Executive Team not only as Chief Financial Officer but in a variety of other capacities and his contribution will be missed. The restructure of the Centrepoint group will see a change to the functions and responsibilities of his role. The Board of Directors and I wish Mr Cowan every success in his futureendeavours."Centrepoint has engaged an executive recruitment firm to search for his replacement.

Centrepoint is currently undertaking a restructure and expects to provide further details with the release of its 2018 financial results.

For further information please contact:

Angus Benbow

Chief Executive Officer Centrepoint Alliance Limited

Ph: +612 8987 3000

1