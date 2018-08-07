Log in
Centrepoint Alliance : Market Announcement - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

08/07/2018 | 10:06am CEST

ASX Announcement

7 August 2018______________________________________________________________________

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (Centrepoint) (ASX:CAF) announced on 7 August 2018 that Chief Financial Officer John Cowan will leave the company in November 2018 after nearly four years.

Centrepoint's Chief Executive Officer, Angus Benbow said, "Mr Cowan hasbeen a core part of the Executive Team not only as Chief Financial Officer but in a variety of other capacities and his contribution will be missed. The restructure of the Centrepoint group will see a change to the functions and responsibilities of his role. The Board of Directors and I wish Mr Cowan every success in his futureendeavours."Centrepoint has engaged an executive recruitment firm to search for his replacement.

Centrepoint is currently undertaking a restructure and expects to provide further details with the release of its 2018 financial results.

For further information please contact:

Angus Benbow

Chief Executive Officer Centrepoint Alliance Limited

Ph: +612 8987 3000

1

Disclaimer

Centrepoint Alliance Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:05:01 UTC
