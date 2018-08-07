Centrepoint Alliance : Market Announcement - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

ASX Announcement
7 August 2018______________________________________________________________________
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Centrepoint Alliance Limited (Centrepoint) (ASX:CAF) announced on 7 August 2018 that Chief Financial Officer John Cowan will leave the company in November 2018 after nearly four years.
Centrepoint's Chief Executive Officer, Angus Benbow said, "Mr Cowan hasbeen a core part of the Executive Team not only as Chief Financial Officer but in a variety of other capacities and his contribution will be missed. The restructure of the Centrepoint group will see a change to the functions and responsibilities of his role. The Board of Directors and I wish Mr Cowan every success in his futureendeavours."Centrepoint has engaged an executive recruitment firm to search for his replacement.
Centrepoint is currently undertaking a restructure and expects to provide further details with the release of its 2018 financial results.
For further information please contact:
Angus Benbow
Chief Executive Officer Centrepoint Alliance Limited
Ph: +612 8987 3000
