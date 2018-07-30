Centrexion Therapeutics Appoints Financial Executive Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer

Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing non-opioid, non-steroidal therapeutics for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Nick Harvey has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Nick Harvey to the Centrexion team as chief financial officer,” said Jeffrey B. Kindler, chief executive officer of Centrexion Therapeutics. “His diverse range of financial, strategic and operational skills, as well as commercial perspective and proven leadership in raising capital and numerous relationships with the investment community, will be invaluable as we execute on our clinical development plans and next phase of growth.”

Mr. Harvey has more than 20 years of experience in building and financing life science and technology businesses, and joins Centrexion Therapeutics most recently from Radius Health, where he served as chief financial officer and senior vice president. At Radius Health, he helped the company successfully complete its initial public offering in 2014 and transition from research and development to commercialization. During his tenure at Radius, he oversaw financial operations, business development, legal, patents, facilities, human resources, and information technology. Prior to that, Mr. Harvey was managing director at Shiprock Capital, a venture capital firm, where he managed investment and development of early and expansion-stage companies, and remains a member of the Board. Previously, he held various senior financial management positions with a number of venture-backed companies, including LifetecNet, Transfusion Technologies, Transcend Therapeutics, and Computer Power Group.

Mr. Harvey received his MBA from Harvard Business School, and earned both a law degree and an undergraduate degree in Economics from the Australian National University.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Centrexion Therapeutics as the company’s pipeline of novel, non-opioid therapies continue to advance and address safety and efficacy gaps in current approaches to chronic pain management,” said Mr. Harvey. “It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working with the management team throughout the company’s pivotal stage of growth.”

In assuming his role as Centrexion’s full time chief financial officer, Mr. Harvey will work closely with Gregg Beloff of Danforth Advisors who has been Centrexion’s acting chief financial officer and will continue to work in an advisory role.

About Centrexion Therapeutics

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp. is focused on advancing the treatment of chronic moderate to severe pain with one of the largest, exclusively pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid, non-addictive therapies in active development. Centrexion Therapeutics recognizes the needs of over a quarter of a billion people living with chronic pain worldwide, and aims to develop new, safer and more effective therapies that overcome the limitations and challenges associated with current pain treatments. Founded by world-renowned leaders in drug development and well-funded by key investors, Centrexion Therapeutics is building a pain treatment powerhouse to address the substantial and growing global chronic pain epidemic. For more information about Centrexion Therapeutics, visit http://www.centrexion.com.

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp. retained premier executive search firm Ignite Search Partners, specializing in biotech, pharmaceutical and medical tech /device industries, to conduct the search.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005332/en/