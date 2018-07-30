Centrexion Therapeutics Appoints Financial Executive Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer

Centrexion
Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing
non-opioid, non-steroidal therapeutics for the treatment of chronic
pain, today announced that Nick Harvey has been appointed Chief
Financial Officer of the company.
“We are pleased to welcome Nick Harvey to the Centrexion team as chief
financial officer,” said Jeffrey B. Kindler, chief executive officer of
Centrexion Therapeutics. “His diverse range of financial, strategic and
operational skills, as well as commercial perspective and proven
leadership in raising capital and numerous relationships with the
investment community, will be invaluable as we execute on our clinical
development plans and next phase of growth.”
Mr. Harvey has more than 20 years of experience in building and
financing life science and technology businesses, and joins Centrexion
Therapeutics most recently from Radius Health, where he served as chief
financial officer and senior vice president. At Radius Health, he helped
the company successfully complete its initial public offering in 2014
and transition from research and development to commercialization.
During his tenure at Radius, he oversaw financial operations, business
development, legal, patents, facilities, human resources, and
information technology. Prior to that, Mr. Harvey was managing director
at Shiprock Capital, a venture capital firm, where he managed investment
and development of early and expansion-stage companies, and remains a
member of the Board. Previously, he held various senior financial
management positions with a number of venture-backed companies,
including LifetecNet, Transfusion Technologies, Transcend Therapeutics,
and Computer Power Group.
Mr. Harvey received his MBA from Harvard Business School, and earned
both a law degree and an undergraduate degree in Economics from the
Australian National University.
“This is an exciting time to be joining Centrexion Therapeutics as the
company’s pipeline of novel, non-opioid therapies continue to advance
and address safety and efficacy gaps in current approaches to chronic
pain management,” said Mr. Harvey. “It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I
look forward to working with the management team throughout the
company’s pivotal stage of growth.”
In assuming his role as Centrexion’s full time chief financial officer,
Mr. Harvey will work closely with Gregg Beloff of Danforth Advisors who
has been Centrexion’s acting chief financial officer and will continue
to work in an advisory role.
About Centrexion Therapeutics
Centrexion Therapeutics Corp. is focused on advancing the treatment of
chronic moderate to severe pain with one of the largest, exclusively
pain-focused pipelines of non-opioid, non-addictive therapies in active
development. Centrexion Therapeutics recognizes the needs of over a
quarter of a billion people living with chronic pain worldwide, and aims
to develop new, safer and more effective therapies that overcome the
limitations and challenges associated with current pain treatments.
Founded by world-renowned leaders in drug development and well-funded by
key investors, Centrexion Therapeutics is building a pain treatment
powerhouse to address the substantial and growing global chronic pain
epidemic. For more information about Centrexion Therapeutics, visit http://www.centrexion.com.
Centrexion Therapeutics Corp. retained premier executive search firm
Ignite Search Partners, specializing in biotech, pharmaceutical and
medical tech /device industries, to conduct the search.
