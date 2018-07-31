Century Park Capital Partners : Announces Acquisition of Dominion Youth Services

Century Park Capital Partners (“Century Park”) is pleased to announce
the acquisition of Dominion Youth Services (“DYS” or the “Company”).
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, DYS is a leading provider of
behavioral health services to children and young adults across Virginia.
DYS was founded in Richmond in 1999 and since then has steadily expanded
its service offerings and geographic reach across the state. The Company
provides a comprehensive array of professional services to Virginia’s
children and young adults dealing with behavioral health, educational,
and mental health challenges, as well as those with autism spectrum
disorder and intellectual disabilities. Offerings include school,
clinic, and home-based counseling, life skills training, mentoring,
educational services including private day schools, and independent
living services for young adults.
Century Park Executive Council Member, Dr. Peter Zucker, will serve as
Executive Chairman of the Board. Dr. Zucker has over 35 years of
experience in the behavioral health care industry as a clinical
professional, executive, and entrepreneur.
Dr. Peter Zucker commented, “DYS has done a tremendous job building out
a variety of vital services for its clients and consumers throughout
Virginia. Partnering with Century Park will allow the introduction of
additional resources, infrastructure, and expertise to help the Company
grow and expand the scope and impact of what it does throughout the
mid-Atlantic area.”
Chip Roellig, Managing Partner with Century Park, commented, “Century
Park has maintained an interest in the growing sector of mental and
behavioral health services, and DYS is the perfect opportunity to
partner with a highly regarded provider and implement our strategy of
investing in the infrastructure and providing the resources to support
the Company’s growth. DYS has proven to be a top tier provider of
behavioral health services in Virginia, and Century Park is excited to
help expand its services to reach more clients and geographies.”
RGA Private Debt & Equity provided the debt financing for the
transaction. Duane Morris LLP served as legal counsel to Century Park.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Dominion Youth Services:
In 1999, Dominion Youth Services (DYS) was established in Richmond,
Virginia to enrich the lives of children and youth by providing
therapeutic services. Over the years, DYS’s services have evolved and
expanded to meet the needs of its communities. Today, DYS provides a
complete spectrum of services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
DYS’s experienced staff of over 600 professionals use evidence-based
practices and a holistic wraparound model to ensure positive, successful
outcomes for the individuals it serves. For more information on DYS,
please visit www.dominionyouthservices.com.
About Century Park Capital Partners:
Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm
established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated
companies and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating
their growth. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned
yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential
for value creation through the addition of critical resources. We
leverage our team of operating executives, the Century Park Executive
Council, to invest in companies within their particular domain
expertise, and then further support our investments with proven
operational and strategic initiatives including buy-and-build
acquisition programs, process improvement plans and infrastructure
additions. Since inception, Century Park has completed 59 transactions.
For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005807/en/