Century Park Capital Partners : Announces Acquisition of Dominion Youth Services

Century Park Capital Partners (“Century Park”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dominion Youth Services (“DYS” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, DYS is a leading provider of behavioral health services to children and young adults across Virginia.

DYS was founded in Richmond in 1999 and since then has steadily expanded its service offerings and geographic reach across the state. The Company provides a comprehensive array of professional services to Virginia’s children and young adults dealing with behavioral health, educational, and mental health challenges, as well as those with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities. Offerings include school, clinic, and home-based counseling, life skills training, mentoring, educational services including private day schools, and independent living services for young adults.

Century Park Executive Council Member, Dr. Peter Zucker, will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board. Dr. Zucker has over 35 years of experience in the behavioral health care industry as a clinical professional, executive, and entrepreneur.

Dr. Peter Zucker commented, “DYS has done a tremendous job building out a variety of vital services for its clients and consumers throughout Virginia. Partnering with Century Park will allow the introduction of additional resources, infrastructure, and expertise to help the Company grow and expand the scope and impact of what it does throughout the mid-Atlantic area.”

Chip Roellig, Managing Partner with Century Park, commented, “Century Park has maintained an interest in the growing sector of mental and behavioral health services, and DYS is the perfect opportunity to partner with a highly regarded provider and implement our strategy of investing in the infrastructure and providing the resources to support the Company’s growth. DYS has proven to be a top tier provider of behavioral health services in Virginia, and Century Park is excited to help expand its services to reach more clients and geographies.”

RGA Private Debt & Equity provided the debt financing for the transaction. Duane Morris LLP served as legal counsel to Century Park. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dominion Youth Services:

In 1999, Dominion Youth Services (DYS) was established in Richmond, Virginia to enrich the lives of children and youth by providing therapeutic services. Over the years, DYS’s services have evolved and expanded to meet the needs of its communities. Today, DYS provides a complete spectrum of services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. DYS’s experienced staff of over 600 professionals use evidence-based practices and a holistic wraparound model to ensure positive, successful outcomes for the individuals it serves. For more information on DYS, please visit www.dominionyouthservices.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated companies and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating their growth. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation through the addition of critical resources. We leverage our team of operating executives, the Century Park Executive Council, to invest in companies within their particular domain expertise, and then further support our investments with proven operational and strategic initiatives including buy-and-build acquisition programs, process improvement plans and infrastructure additions. Since inception, Century Park has completed 59 transactions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

