Chain Restaurants Say New Apprenticeship Program Could Ease Shortage of Truck Drivers

The National Council of Chain Restaurants believes legislation set to be
introduced this week could play a significant role in reducing a
shortage of commercial truck drivers needed to ensure efficient delivery
of food and supplies to restaurants across the country.
“Chain restaurants and their thousands of small business franchisees
rely on a stable system of distribution for their food supply chains,”
NCCR Executive Director David French said. “America’s long-haul trucking
industry provides the vital distribution networks that serve the chain
restaurant industry and so many other sectors of our economy, but they
need a steady stream of new talent to enter the profession in order to
function. The DRIVE-Safe Act will go a long way toward addressing our
nation’s current truck driver shortage.”
French’s comments came in a letter
to Representative Duncan D. Hunter Jr., R-Calif., a senior member of the
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee who plans to introduce
the DRIVE-Safe Act – short for Developing Responsible Individuals for a
Vibrant Economy – on Wednesday.
Under regulations set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety
Administration, individuals under 21 years old are currently prohibited
from driving a commercial motor vehicle across state lines even if they
live in a state that allows them to obtain a commercial driver’s license
at 18.
Hunter’s legislation would establish a two-stage apprenticeship program
with sequential probationary periods in which drivers between 18 and 21
would be required to meet progressive competency requirements and
demonstrate achievement of safety benchmarks. Participants would be
accompanied by an experienced commercial driver’s license holder during
all driving hours during the training, and would operate trucks equipped
with advanced safety features and technology. Those who successfully
complete the program would then be allowed to drive commercial trucks in
interstate commerce on their own.
French said the program would help relieve a critical shortage of
drivers, citing American Trucking Associations estimates that 50,000
positions went unfilled in 2017 and that the gap is expected to grow to
nearly 175,000 by 2026. Under current regulations, recent high school
graduates who wish to pursue a career in long-haul trucking are barred
from doing so for three years, by which time they are often lost to
other industries, he said.
French called the apprenticeship program “a smart approach to addressing
an important need in a key sector of our economy.”
