Change in Corporate Information : Liquidation of Liftboat 1 International Pte Ltd

07/30/2018 | 07:12am CEST

SWISSCO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration Number: 200404711D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SCOTT AND ENGLISH ENERGY PTE LTD (IN CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) LIQUIDATION OF LIFTBOAT 1 INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

MEETINGS OF MEMBER AND CREDITORS ON 26 JULY 2018

The Judicial Managers of Swissco Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) (the "Company") refer to their announcement dated 11 July 2018.

The Judicial Managers wish to announce that an Extraordinary General Meeting of member and the meeting of the creditors of Liftboat 1 International Pte Ltd (Singapore UEN No. 201501213M) ("LB1PL"), the step-down subsidiary of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Scott and English Energy Pte Ltd (In Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation) was duly convened and held on 26 July 2018. Special resolutions were passed that LB1PL, which cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business, be placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up pursuant to Section 290(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap. 50).

Ordinary resolutions were also passed to appoint Andrew Grimmett and Lim Loo Khoon, both care of Deloitte & Touche LLP, as the joint and several liquidators of LB1PL.

The Judicial Managers will provide further updates as are appropriate.

Ee Meng Yen Angela

Joint and Several Judicial Manager 30 July 2018

Disclaimer

Swissco Holdings Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 05:11:07 UTC
